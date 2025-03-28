Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,945 in the last 365 days.

California releases Master Plan to better support people with Autism and other developmental disabilities

Learn more and read the full Plan HERE.

The Newsom Administration has made historic investments in recent years for California’s system of community-based services supporting more than 500,000 children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). 

California provides the only life-long entitlement to services in the nation, funded with over $15 billion annually. The evolving needs of the community and access challenges highlighted the need to re-examine how the state delivers services locally to individuals with I/DD and to identify where stronger bridges can be built across employment, health, and social services systems. 

Focus groups and public engagement sessions will continue across a variety of topics to gather input. These topics include employment, rate reform, early intervention, autism, and more. The Plan will guide these conversations for ongoing measurements, evaluations, policy changes, and fiscal investments. Legislation codified the Master Plan for Developmental Services in 2024 and requires annual reports to the Legislature through the next ten years. In preparation for those reports, bi-annual meetings of the Plan’s committee will be held to review recommendations and share updates.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California releases Master Plan to better support people with Autism and other developmental disabilities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more