GOVSI Podcast: Without the Public Sector, There Is No State

SLOVENIA, March 28 - In the 20th episode of the GOVSI podcast, host Petra Bezjak Cirman talks with Mojca Ramšak Pešec, State Secretary at the Ministry of Public Administration, and Irena Ilešič Čujovič, President of the Health and Social Care Trade Union. They discuss the importance of the public sector for society and the reform of the public pay system, which brings significant changes for more than 188,000 employees within the public wage framework.

