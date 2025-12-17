Prime Minister Robert Golob and his wife Tina Gaber Golob host a pre-Christmas charity reception

SLOVENIA, December 17 - The event was also attended by Darja Groznik, President of the Slovenian Association of Friends of Youth, and Breda Krašna, Secretary-General of the Slovenian Association of Friends of Youth.

At the initiative of the Prime Minister and Mrs Gaber Golob, and in cooperation with the Slovenian Association of Friends of Youth, the reception had a charitable focus. Ministries and their staff donated books, toys, school supplies or other small gifts that will brighten children's days and bring them joy during the festive season. All collected gifts were handed over to the Slovenian Association of Friends of Youth.

Addressing those present, Prime Minister Golob said he was pleased by the large number of guests in attendance and by the opportunity to create something special together for the youngest. "I would like today's event to become a tradition. The ministries have already organised their own events, but I thought that we should hold a joint event together as the Government," said Prime Minister Golob, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Ms Darja Groznik thanked all those present for the gifts. "It is always a joy to receive a gift, but giving one is just as rewarding," she said. "December is the time of year when the three good men bring gifts, as there is never too much joy and excitement for children receiving them. The gifts will reach children who need them most. Our goal is to give them – also with the help of your donations – to 3,000 children." She added: "Thank you for the thoughtful gifts that we will pass on to the children."

The wish of the Prime Minister and Mrs Gaber Golob is that the charitable event "Santa's Coalition" becomes a tradition continued by all future governments.