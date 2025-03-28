Texas Breaks Record For Total Jobs, Working Texans, Size Of Labor Force

TEXAS, March 28 - March 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas again leading all states for jobs added over the last 12 months based on February 2025 employment data. Texas also broke all previous records for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force.



“Texas continues to lead the nation for job creation because Texas is where the future is building,” said Governor Abbott. “Thanks to our pro-growth economic policies and our skilled and growing workforce, Texas is a beacon of innovation and a magnet for new business investment across all industries. With more Texans working than ever before, the promise of the future is bright. We will build on our momentum, capitalize on new opportunities, and invest in our future for a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”



February employment data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

• Texas reached a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,770,300.

• Texas reached a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 15,126,900.

• Texas reached a new high for total nonfarm jobs at 14,254,200 after adding 20,100 jobs in February.

• Texas added 182,300 nonfarm jobs from February 2024 to February 2025, the most in the nation.



Last week, Governor Abbott touted Texas’ economic success at a Nasdaq, Inc. luncheon in Dallas, where the global electronic marketplace announced a new regional headquarters will be opened in Dallas. This follows an announcement by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) last month that it is moving its Chicago branch to Dallas and an earlier announcement at the Texas Governor’s Mansion of the planned launch of a new national stock exchange in Texas called the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE).

