Η Κύπρος αποκτά για πρώτη φορά Αντιπρόεδρο στη Νομική Επιτροπή του Διεθνούς Ναυτιλιακού Οργανισμού

Το Υφυπουργείο Ναυτιλίας ανακοινώνει την εκλογή της κας Λυδίας Μάρκαρη-Κυριάκου, Επικεφαλής του Τομέα Νομικών Θεμάτων του Υφυπουργείου Ναυτιλίας, στη θέση της Αντιπροέδρου της Νομικής Επιτροπής του Διεθνούς Ναυτιλιακού Οργανισμού (International Maritime Organization-ΙΜΟ).

Αυτή η τιμητική εκλογή της Επικεφαλής του Τομέα Νομικών Θεμάτων του Υφυπουργείου Ναυτιλίας αποτελεί ακόμη μια απόδειξη της συμβολής της Κύπρου στις εργασίες του Διεθνούς Ναυτιλιακού Οργανισμού. Συνιστά επίσης σημαντική δέσμευση για το μελλοντικό έργο της Νομικής Επιτροπής του ΙΜΟ, ενός εκ των κύριων οργάνων του ΙΜΟ, για την προώθηση νομικών συζητήσεων αναφορικά με τρέχοντα ναυτιλιακά θέματα και τη διαμόρφωση του διεθνούς ναυτιλακού δικαίου. Η κα Μάρκαρη-Κυριάκου εξελέγη ομόφωνα από τα κράτη μέλη του ΙΜΟ κατά την 112η σύνοδο της Νομικής Επιτροπής, η οποία πραγματοποιείται αυτήν την εβδομάδα στο Λονδίνο. Η κα Μάρκαρη-Κυριάκου έχει υπηρετήσει την Κυπριακή Ναυτιλιακή Διοίκηση ως νομικός λειτουργός για περισσότερα από είκοσι χρόνια και διαθέτει μεγάλη εμπειρία στο διεθνές ναυτιλιακό δίκαιο και στο δίκαιο της θάλασσας, καθώς και στη σύνταξη και υλοποίηση ναυτιλιακής νομοθεσίας, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των Διεθνών Συμβάσεων που εμπίπτουν στην αρμοδιότητα της Νομικής Επιτροπής του ΙΜΟ. Έχει επίσης εκπροσωπήσει την Κυπριακή Δημοκρατία σε μεγάλο αριθμό συναντήσεων της Νομικής Επιτροπής του ΙΜΟ όλα αυτά τα χρόνια. *********************

For the first time a Cypriot has been elected as Vice-Chair of the IMO Legal Committee

The Deputy Ministry of Shipping announces the election of Mrs Lydia Markari – Kyriacou, Head of the Legal Affairs Unit of the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, in the position of Vice-Chair of the Legal Committee of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Lydia has been unanimously elected by the IMO member states at the Legal Committee’s 112th session, which is currently taking place in London.