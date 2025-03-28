(Scroll down for English)

Ανακοίνωση Υφυπουργείου Μετανάστευσης και Διεθνούς Προστασίας για το Σχέδιο «Ψηφιακοί Νομάδες»

Το Τμήμα Μετανάστευσης του Υφυπουργείου Μετανάστευσης και Διεθνούς Προστασίας δέχεται αιτήσεις για την παροχή αδειών διαμονής μέσω του Σχεδίου «Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa».

Announcement by the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection on “Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa” Scheme

The Migration Department of the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection accepts applications for residence permits through the “Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa” Scheme.

The Scheme aims at attracting nationals from non-EU and non-EEA countries and allows them to reside in Cyprus as long as their services are provided through information technology for companies or clients located abroad.

The Scheme’s goal is to strengthen Cyprus as a centre for the provision of electronic services, where in combination with the other advantages offered by Cyprus, the attraction of digital nomads will contribute to the development of the business ecosystem and consequently to the economic development of the country.

Additional information, as well as the relevant application forms, are available on the website of the Migration Department.