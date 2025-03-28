Announcement by the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection on “Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa” Scheme
Ανακοίνωση Υφυπουργείου Μετανάστευσης και Διεθνούς Προστασίας για το Σχέδιο «Ψηφιακοί Νομάδες»
Το Τμήμα Μετανάστευσης του Υφυπουργείου Μετανάστευσης και Διεθνούς Προστασίας δέχεται αιτήσεις για την παροχή αδειών διαμονής μέσω του Σχεδίου «Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa».
Το Σχέδιο στοχεύει στην προσέλκυση υπηκόων από χώρες εκτός Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης (ΕΕ) και εκτός Ευρωπαϊκού Οικονομικού Χώρου (ΕΟΧ), και τούς επιτρέπει να διαμένουν στην Κύπρο με την προϋπόθεση ότι οι υπηρεσίες τους παρέχονται μέσω τεχνολογιών πληροφορικής για εταιρείες ή πελάτες που είναι εγκατεστημένοι στο εξωτερικό.
Σκοπός του Σχεδίου είναι η ενίσχυση της Κύπρου ως κέντρου παροχής ηλεκτρονικών υπηρεσιών, όπου σε συνδυασμό με τα υπόλοιπα πλεονεκτήματα που προσφέρει η Κύπρος, η προσέλκυση ψηφιακών νομάδων θα συμβάλει στην ανάπτυξη του επιχειρηματικού οικοσυστήματος και, κατά συνέπεια, στην οικονομική ανάπτυξη της χώρας.
Περισσότερες πληροφορίες, καθώς και τα σχετικά έντυπα αιτήσεων είναι αναρτημένα στην ιστοσελίδα του Τμήματος Μετανάστευσης.
The Migration Department of the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection accepts applications for residence permits through the “Cyprus Digital Nomad Visa” Scheme.
The Scheme aims at attracting nationals from non-EU and non-EEA countries and allows them to reside in Cyprus as long as their services are provided through information technology for companies or clients located abroad.
The Scheme’s goal is to strengthen Cyprus as a centre for the provision of electronic services, where in combination with the other advantages offered by Cyprus, the attraction of digital nomads will contribute to the development of the business ecosystem and consequently to the economic development of the country.
Additional information, as well as the relevant application forms, are available on the website of the Migration Department.
