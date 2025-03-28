Attorney General Bird Announces Victory Protecting Farmers and Property Owners

DES MOINES—A federal district judge last week upheld Iowa’s trespass law that protects farmers’ privacy and property rights. Three separate lawsuits were filed in the last 7 years that challenged these important anti-trespass laws. Two of the three laws were previously upheld. This decision dismissed the challenge to the third Iowa law. Attorney General Bird released the following statement in response:

“Farmers should be able to farm without fear of trespassers. That is why Iowa passed important laws to prevent trespassers from lying to get onto a property and hurt it, planting secret recording devices, or filming on the property they trespassed onto. I fought to defend those laws that strengthen security for farmers and property owners. We won and protected farmers. Farmers, we have your back.”

Read the full court ruling here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov