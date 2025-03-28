I-94 westbound Exit 156 to temporarily close Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. – Westbound Interstate 94 Exit 156 will temporarily close Monday, March 31, for guardrail repairs.

The work is expected to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists should use an alternate route during this time frame.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution while driving in the area.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.