Federal government approves California’s request to expand LA fire debris removal program

FEMA today sent a letter to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) agreeing to expand the scope of cleanup to a number of facility types that were not previously eligible for debris removal, including owner occupied condominiums, multi-family units, and certain commercial properties.

FEMA also extended the deadline for Right of Entry form submissions to April 15 to allow the newly eligible groups time to apply.

Yesterday, in a letter sent to FEMA, Cal OES Director Nancy Ward requested that commercial and multi-family residential properties be included in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) debris removal program, specifically the special inclusion of small businesses and residential apartments, condominiums, and mobile homes.

Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, California has expedited the cleanup process by cutting red tape and eliminating bureaucratic barriers, allowing highly trained crews to enter impacted communities sooner and help survivors rebuild their lives faster.

Debris removal from private commercial property is typically the responsibility of property owners and is usually not eligible for federal programs.

Under today’s approval, commercial properties – including multi-family rental properties – will now be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. The criteria for these properties being included in the USACE debris removal program is based upon:

An immediate threat to public health and safety due to debris.

Barriers to the commercial entity completing debris removal independently.

Insurance coverage and status of claim.

Economic impact of debris removal on the commercial entity and community.

Understanding the state-federal debris removal process

The federally funded debris removal program consists of structural debris removal and requires an ROE form completed by the property owner and submitted either online or downloaded and submitted in person at a Disaster Recovery Center.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to have debris removed by USACE – however, FEMA is unable to duplicate other forms of funding specific to debris removal. If a property has insurance for debris removal, any residual amount not used by the property owner must be provided through the county to offset the cost of debris removal.

All property owners should submit an ROE form by April 15, 2025, either opting into the program or opting out.

FEMA’s authority is typically limited to the removal of debris from public areas, including public schools or administrative facilities.

In response to the Los Angeles wildfires, FEMA’s authority has been extended beyond public area debris removal to include single-family residences to help mitigate the immediate public health threat and accelerate the economic recovery of impacted communities.

Federal Debris Removal Program eligibility

Single-family properties

Private, residential single-family properties are eligible

Homeowners must opt-in to debris removal by submitting an ROE form by the April 15 deadline.

Multi-family properties

Each owner of a destroyed unit in a condominium or duplex must submit an ROE form, as well as the homeowner’s association of the building. This allows the county, state, and FEMA to assess the property for eligibility.

Track LA’s recovery, including the latest air quality results, at CA.gov/LAfires.