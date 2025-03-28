The MGTO issues Travel Alert - Level 1 for Thailand

MACAU, March 28 - Considering the security situation following the earthquake in Thailand, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has issued a Travel Alert – Level 1 for Thailand.

The MGTO reminds that the Travel Alert – Level 1 for Myanmar is still in effect. Macao residents planning to travel to Thailand or Myanmar, or those currently in these countries, should pay attention to their safety, stay alert, and keep updated on the situation.

The MGTO is closely monitoring the earthquake situation in Myanmar. At the moment, the Tourism Hotline has received 1 request for assistance regarding an individual who missed his flight due to road closures, which restricted access to the airport, and the person requested updated information about local traffic.

The MGTO representative in Thailand has already provided him with the necessary assistance and information.

Additionally, 1 request for information regarding the travel alert for Thailand was received. The tourism industry in Macao has informed the MGTO that currently there are no tour groups from Macao in Thailand or Myanmar.

Through Macao’s telecommunication operators, the MGTO has sent messages to a total of 1,475 mobile users from Macao that are roaming in Myanmar, Thailand, and Laos, providing emergency contact information.

If necessary, Macau residents can call:

24-hour Tourism Hotline +853 2833 3000;

Embassy of China in Myanmar: +95 943209657;

Embassy of China in Thailand: +66 22457010;

Global Emergency Call Center for Consular Protection and Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - 24-hour hotline: +86 10 12308;

DST Representative in Thailand: +66 86 892 1665 (Languages: English or Thai via WhatsApp or Line).