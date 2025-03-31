Streamline Brands Celebrates 1,000 Successful Participants in S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise

Leader in Swim School Franchising Reaches Key Milestone in Lifesaving Water Safety Education

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Streamline Brands , the largest global operator and franchisor of swim schools, with a network that includes brands like SafeSplash Swim School, Swimtastic, Saf-T-Swim, AquaKids, SwimLabs, and Miller Swim School, celebrates reaching 1,000 participants who have successfully demonstrated all 10 critical self-rescue skills and passed the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Test. This milestone is a significant step forward in water safety education for kids nationwide.“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the first of many milestones with 1,000 successful participants in our new initiative, the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise,” said Chris Harkness, President of Streamline Brands. “This achievement reflects our commitment to helping kids and families build essential water safety skills that can save lives. By providing structured, results-driven swim education, we ensure that young swimmers gain confidence in the water and also learn the skills necessary to stay safe in real-world situations.”Unlike other swim programs, the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise establishes a new standard with goal-oriented lessons and defined timelines. Streamline Brands is dedicated to reaching benchmarks within a year and offers up to two extra months of free lessons if goals are unmet. This approach guarantees student success and offers parents peace of mind—it's not just a swim program but a commitment to safety, confidence, and clarity."The S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise has given us a way to formalize what we’ve always believed — consistent, high-quality swim lessons create strong, confident swimmers,” said Mike Scrivner, owner and operator of SafeSplash Swim School Sachse, SafeSplash Swim School Flower Mound, and SafeSplash Swim School Lewisville (Vista Ridge). “This program allows us to keep parents informed on their child’s progress and have meaningful conversations about how they’re developing essential water safety skills. It also helps parents understand why time and consistency are key to building lifelong water confidence. More than anything, the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise reinforces our commitment to ensuring every swimmer receives the support they need to build self-rescue skills and stay safe in and around the water."Backed by the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA), the program emphasizes 10 key swimming and self-rescue skills, including floating, rolling to breathe, and swimming effectively to safety. These practical techniques are designed to help young swimmers gain confidence and prepare for real-life water situations. The program culminates in a water safety test, assessing each swimmer’s ability to perform these life-saving skills.Streamline Brands has consistently led the way in swim instruction, offering expert and nurturing guidance in top-tier facilities. As the company grows and enhances its programs, it remains dedicated to its mission of making swimming safe, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone. With drowning being a leading cause of accidental death among kids, initiatives like the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise play a crucial role in building a generation that is more confident and prepared in the water.To learn more about the S.A.F.E.R. Swimmer Promise and explore participating locations, visit https://www.safesplash.com/safer-swimmer-promise About Streamline BrandsStreamline Brands promotes a lifetime of water safety and opportunity by teaching the joy of swimming. With over 200 swim schools in its network, it uniquely combines learn-to-swim programs with elite competitive instruction, catering to a diverse clientele and allowing franchisees to pursue their passion. The progressive curriculum ensures swimmers learn the correct techniques from the start, fostering safe, strong, and confident individuals who will enjoy the water for years to come. By offering the industry's most consistent and premium learn-to-swim and competitive programs, Streamline Brands aims to make a lasting impact in the community through exceptional instruction in the industry’s most advanced facilities.

