Job Announcement - Law Student Intern - Child Support

Application Deadline: 11:59pm, April 13, 2025

Location: Grand Forks, ND

Child Support - Grand Forks, ND - Law Clerk Internship

Do you want to learn critical lawyering skills in a supportive environment? We are looking for a committed 1L (rising 2L) who is eager to learn under the guidance of experienced attorneys and IV-D program staff.

This is a two-year paid position and an approved externship site. Externship option available for any portion of the time with the unit.

As a Law Clerk Intern, you will gain a broad understanding of civil procedure, divorce, custody, child support, and related legal issues; you will also have numerous opportunities to appear in court representing the State in these matters.

Every day you will prepare calculations, declarations, and exhibits to determine child support obligations, and you will draft legal documents from complaint through judgment. In the summer following your 2L year (rising 3L), after practice papers are authorized, you will: represent the interests of the State of North Dakota in hearings regarding all aspects of child support, correspond with non-represented parties, private attorneys, and court personnel, and assist with training of the next law clerk intern.

To thrive in this position, you should have an ability and willingness to learn these skills effectively: problem solving, including in areas of math, legal research and analysis, trial-related skills, and conflict resolution, all with a focus on teamwork and interpersonal skills.

To be considered for this position, you must be a current JD Student, Class of 2026, willing to make a two-year commitment.

About DHHS: The Department of Health and Human Services (ND DHHS) strives to make North Dakota the healthiest state in the nation by reinforcing the foundations of well-being: physical, economic, and behavioral. Those services are to be delivered as close to home as possible with a focus on dignity and respect. The keys to delivery of those services are the 2800 committed, compassionate ND DHHS team members and more than $5 billion in funding from nearly 200 different federal, state, and special sources.

To Apply: Submit your application at https://www.omb.nd.gov/team-nd-careers/career-openings. Application deadline is 11:59pm, April 13, 2025.

For more information or if you need an accommodation, please contact Sarah Cannon at 701.795.3978 or scannon@nd.gov.

