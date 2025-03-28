Emerging Themes in Behavioral Health Conference: Advocating for Community Education Amidst Nationwide Funding Challenges

Community is the medicine. Together, we reclaim mental health and well-being—one connection, one conversation, one gathering at a time.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when mental health resources are under increasing pressure, the Emerging Themes in Behavioral Health Conference returns to the UCLA Luskin Conference Center from April 30 – May 2, 2025, with a renewed call to action: invest in education, innovation, and community connection. Now in its fourth year, the conference theme—“Reclaiming Your Mental Health: Integrated, Creative & Holistic Approaches”—highlights the growing need for inclusive, evidence-informed strategies to address the widening gaps in behavioral healthcare.Recent proposals to cut federal mental health and public health funding by over $1 billion in California alone have drawn concern from leaders across the behavioral health field (CalMatters, NPR). These potential cuts come as demand for services continues to rise in the wake of a global mental health crisis. The conference offers a timely response—bringing together clinicians, policymakers, educators, and wellness professionals to share innovative practices and forge collaborative solutions.Why Behavioral Health Matters Now“Gathering in community for education, dialogue, and innovation is not optional—it’s essential,” says Renee Baribeau, Hay House author and co-founder of the conference. “We are in a time when we can’t wait for solutions to arrive from the top—we must build from the ground up.”California’s mental health care system serves millions, primarily through Medi-Cal and regional partnerships. But with federal funding in jeopardy, programs face an uphill battle. The Emerging Themes Conference serves as both a resource and a rallying point, advocating for continued investment in public education and community-based care.Key Conversations & Featured VoicesThis year’s speakers reflect a cross-section of pioneering research, clinical excellence, and cultural wisdom. A few highlights include:Dr. Albert “Skip” Rizzo (USC) – A leader in immersive mental health therapy, presenting on the future of clinical virtual reality.Dr. Mari Smith – Renowned social media strategist exploring how digital culture influences emotional health and identity.Dr. Don Grant & Dr. Barbara Nosal – Addressing the often-overlooked impact of caregiver device use on childhood attachment and development.Dr. David O. Fakunle – Public health scholar and modern-day griot, weaving African oral traditions into healing and community empowerment.Dr. Hans Gruenn – Integrative physician bridging mind-body medicine, epigenetics, and anti-aging science.Panel SpotlightsIgniting Minds: Creativity & Brain HealthWith Dr. Robert Bilder (UCLA), The Brothers Koren, and Ping Ho, MA, MPH (Arts & Healing Initiative), this interactive panel explores how creative expression rewires the brain and supports emotional regulation and social bonding. Moderated by Dr. Lauren Costine, it highlights how rhythm, movement, and voice activate healing at a neurological level.Systemic Burnout: The Overlooked Crisis in Mental and Physical HealthWith Dr. Timothy Fong (UCLA), Renee Baribeau, and Deanna Farnell, this critical session examines the deeper layers of burnout, including autoimmune disorders, cannabis overuse, nature deprivation, and chronic disconnection. The panel explores how restoring balance requires both individual and systemic change.More Than Just a ConferenceIn addition to over 20 CE-eligible sessions, the conference offers immersive, community-building events:Opening Night Performance by Mentalist Riccardo BerdiniSip & Sketch with the UCLA Veterans Art ExhibitMorning Breathwork Journey with Olympian & Psychologist Dr. Markus RoganWith support from sponsors across behavioral health, higher education, and wellness, Emerging Themes has become the premier West Coast gathering for those dedicated to advancing mental health with integrity, creativity, and purpose.Join the MovementThis is not just another conference—it’s a living commitment to the future of behavioral health in a time when unity, evidence, and imagination are needed most.April 30 – May 2, 2025UCLA Luskin Conference Center, Los AngelesLearn more and register: https://emergingthemesinbehavioralhealth.com

