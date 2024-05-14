Renewal Behavioral Health Proudly Announces Amy Crichton as New Regional Executive Director

Leadership Left Elliott Liebhard, CFO; Stephanie Rosten VP of Admissions; Amy Crichton, Regional Executive Director; and JD Kalmenson, CE)

Amy Crichton has been promoted to Regional Executive Director at Renewal Behavioral Health, recognizing her 8-year contribution and leadership.

Amy's promotion amplifies our dedication to the healing path, empowering us to support more souls on their transformative journey,” — JD Kalmenson, CEO Renewal Health Group

PALM DESERT, LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an affirming step towards enhancing leadership within our organization, Renewal Behavioral Health celebrates the well-earned promotion of Amy Crichton to the role of Regional Executive Director. Her appointment is a testament to our enduring commitment to leadership excellence and our unwavering support for those on the path to recovery.Amy Crichton, whose tenure with Renewal Health Group spans a transformative eight years, has been the cornerstone of our Phoenix Rising Recovery operations in Palm Desert. With gracious diligence, she has navigated our facilities through rigorous accreditation processes, including securing Joint Commission accreditation, DHCS licensing, and managing critical insurance negotiations.Amy's expertise has been pivotal in expanding our service capacity, allowing us to reach more lives and facilitate additional compassionate care spaces for those in need.More recently, Amy displayed extraordinary leadership during the challenges of Hurricane Hillary's impact. Her stewardship in steering the new construction and managing the essential conditional use permit procedures were integral in safeguarding our facilities' continuity of care.As Amy ascends to her new role, based in Los Angeles, she will oversee the leadership at Sanctuary Treatment Center and Phoenix Rising. Her deep-rooted understanding of our values and her commendable track record assures us that under her guidance, these facilities will continue to provide a refuge for those seeking to reclaim their lives from the shadows of mental health struggles."Amy's promotion amplifies our dedication to the healing path, empowering us to support more souls on their transformative journey," shares JD Kalmenson, CEO.This moment marks more than a title change for Amy; it signifies a profound deepening in the quality of care that we cherish. Amy truly embodies the spirit of Renewal Health Group, weaving together empathy, authenticity, and steadfast support. Think of her as a wise guide, one who knows the terrain of personal peaks intimately, offering a hand and a heart to those climbing their own mountains. Her visionary leadership, infused with compassion, promises to keep our centers as lighthouses of hope and transformation.Together, with Amy at the helm, we continue to nurture safe spaces for all travelers on the healing journey, ensuring every step is taken with care, understanding, and an unwavering commitment to their whole-being wellness.For more information about Renewal Behavioral Health and our mission, please visit: https://renewalrecovery.com/

