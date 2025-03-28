Health Resources to Prevent and Treat Measles and Hypertension will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, March 28 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 27, 2025

The 50th anniversary of Ride On Services will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Dr. Luis Aguirre, program manager with the Montgomery County Latino Health Initiative; Carmen Lezama, clinic management director at Mansfield Kaseman Health Clinic; Lucia Zegarra, community impact director at the American Heart Association, Greater Washington Region; and Abby Sullivan, program specialist II at the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT). The show will air on Friday, March 28 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s edition of En Sintonía will provide an in-depth look at measles, a highly contagious viral infection that can lead to severe health complications, especially in young children, adults with weakened immune systems and pregnant women. Dr. Aguirre will discuss the symptoms, such as fever, cough, runny nose, and a characteristic rash, along with the causes and how the virus spreads through respiratory droplets. The segment will also explore the risk factors that increase susceptibility to infection, including lack of vaccination and close contact with infected individuals. Preventive measures, including the importance of vaccination and timely immunization, will be emphasized to help protect individuals and communities from outbreaks.

The second segment of the show will spotlight the collaboration between the American Heart Association and the Mansfield Kaseman Health Clinic, which is focused on helping vulnerable communities manage high blood pressure. As part of this initiative, the American Heart Association has donated 50 blood pressure monitoring devices, which are lent to patients dealing with hypertension. These devices allow individuals to track their blood pressure at home, while also receiving guidance on adopting a balanced diet to support their health. Ms. Lezama and Ms. Zegarra will share more about this important program and its impact on the community.

The show will conclude by highlighting the 50th anniversary of Ride On services in Montgomery County. To mark this significant milestone, MCDOT has launched an art contest for Montgomery County middle school students, with submissions accepted until Tuesday, April 15. The contest aims to raise awareness about Ride On, highlight the positive impact of transportation on quality of life and encourage the use of public transit. The winning artwork should creatively depict one or more Ride On bus services and reflect the value that Ride On brings to the community.

