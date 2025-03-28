Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on March 31, 2025

MARYLAND, March 28 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 28, 2025

Planning, Housing and Parks Committee will review zoning text amendment to create additional workforce housing units as part of the More Housing N.O.W. package

The Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee will meet on Monday, March 31 at 1:30 p.m. to review Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-02, Workforce Housing - Development Standards.

The members of the PHP Committee include Chair Andrew Friedson, Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmember Natali Fani-González.

More detail on the agenda item is provided below.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-02, Workforce Housing - Development Standards

Review: The PHP Committee will review Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-02, Workforce Housing - Development Standards, which would allow additional residential building types in the R-40, R-60, R-90, and R-200 zones along certain corridors with a minimum percentage of workforce housing units. This zoning measure is part of the More Housing N.O.W. package.

ZTA 25-02 would allow duplexes, triplexes, townhouses and apartment buildings in the R-40, R-60, R-90 and R-200 zones if also along the following road types: boulevard, downtown boulevard, downtown street, town center boulevard or controlled major highway. In addition, the front lot line must abut the applicable corridor and the corridor must be at least 100 feet wide and have three existing travel lanes. The maximum density is a Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of 1.25 and the maximum height is 40 feet and 15 percent of the units must meet the requirements for workforce housing. ZTA 25-02 will also establish development standards that intend to allow for flexible development while maintaining existing lot coverages.

The lead sponsors of ZTA 25-02 are Councilmembers Friedson and Fani-González. Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke, Council President Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe and Laurie-Anne Sayles are cosponsors of ZTA 25-02.

