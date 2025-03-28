Supporting Kentucky Residents: Resources for Coping with Disaster-Related Stress
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Disasters can take an emotional toll on your well-being. Kentucky residents have experienced several severe weather events over the last few months, and it is normal to have anxiety. It’s important to understand and recognize the signs of disaster related stress:
- Difficulty sleeping
- Disorientation, confusion, loss of appetite
- Feelings of hopelessness or depression
While coping with the stress, here are some resources that may help.
SAMSHA Distress Helpline
-
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) Disaster Distress Helpline provides free 24/7 crisis counseling and support to survivors experiencing emotional distress related to disasters. SAMSHA is an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
- Call 800-985-5990, visit samhsa.gov/ or text TalkWithUs for English or Hablanos for Spanish to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.
Other Coping Resources
- Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7, text-based mental health support and crisis intervention. Visit crisistextline.org/or Text HOME to 741741.
- United Way’s 211 Network partners with hundreds of organizations, businesses and government agencies to provide a multitude of resources, including mental wellness care and local health and community services. Call 2-1-1, available 24/7. Or visit 211.org.
- 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support to individuals experiencing mental-health related distress. Call or text 988. Or visit 988lifeline.org.
- National Domestic Violence Hotline Is available 24/7 and can be reached at: 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.
- National Sexual Assault Helpline: Call 800-656-HOPE.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.