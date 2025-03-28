Supporting Kentucky Residents: Resources for Coping with Disaster-Related Stress

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Disasters can take an emotional toll on your well-being. Kentucky residents have experienced several severe weather events over the last few months, and it is normal to have anxiety. It’s important to understand and recognize the signs of disaster related stress:

Difficulty sleeping

Disorientation, confusion, loss of appetite

Feelings of hopelessness or depression

While coping with the stress, here are some resources that may help.

SAMSHA Distress Helpline

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) Disaster Distress Helpline provides free 24/7 crisis counseling and support to survivors experiencing emotional distress related to disasters. SAMSHA is an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Call 800-985-5990 , visit samhsa.gov/ or text TalkWithUs for English or Hablanos for Spanish to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

Other Coping Resources