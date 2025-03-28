Coal Trader’s Handbook: The Definitive Resource for Coal Market Professionals

Sceats Coal Report Ltd. is proud to announce the launch of CoalTradersHandbook.Com a comprehensive free online resource!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Operating in the Asia-Pacific coal market and supported by advertising sponsors, The Coal Trader’s Handbook is the first of its kind: a practical, jargon-busting guide written by coal market veterans Peter Sceats and Brian Spector, offering in-depth insight into commercial strategy, pricing mechanisms, and trading terminology.“We wrote The Coal Trader’s Handbook to become the go-to reference for new coal traders, and a reliable tool for legal professionals navigating the oftencomplex world of coal trading,” said Peter Sceats. “Publishing this exactly 27 years after I launched the API coal indices feels like a full-circle moment.”The handbook is presented in an interactive flipbook format and includes essential reference material such as the Independent Standard Coal Contract (ISCC) — a free-to-use FOB Indonesia contract template built for practical use in real-world transactions.To access the handbook, visit:Contact:Coal Trader’s Handbook Press Office📧 info@CoalTradersHandbook.Com

