Kaliber Motors Announces Pre-Bookings of Kaliber Panther – AI Integrated Walk-In Box Truck

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaliber Motors proudly announces the opening of vehicle bookings for its cutting-edge commercial EV box truck, the trailblazing Kaliber Panther.Set to disrupt the last-mile and package delivery market, the Kaliber Panther’s technology includes:- Inteli-Eye smart and flexible vehicle ADAS solution: Provides Level 2 autonomy on unknown routes and Level 3 self-driving autonomy on fully known, and repeated/usual fleet routes.- Inteli-Entry system: Enables fully automated vehicle and storage cabin access and monitoring systems.- The highly efficient design, an all-in-one Power Box with a fire-resistant battery, extends the vehicle’s range.The company is targeting large and medium fleet owners. We have received an overwhelmingly positive response from a wide group of people. This moment marks a bold leap forward in transforming commercial transportation through the integration of advanced AI technologies and highly power-efficient, sustainable solutions.Kaliber Panther, a fully electric, customer-centric walk-in delivery box truck, sets a new standard for efficiency, safety, and environmental impact. Featuring advanced AI integration, zero emissions, and exceptional long-range capabilities, the Panther is not just a truck, it’s a market disruptor and a transformative product. It’s designed for businesses ready to accelerate into the future with smarter, greener transportation.We are thrilled to unveil the next chapter in our story as commercial fleet vehicle disruptors. The Kaliber Panther represents a new era of vehicle innovation, and by opening bookings, we’re inviting early adopters to be part of a cleaner, smarter future," said Steven Braido, CEO of Kaliber Motors.Customers can now reserve, with zero deposit required, the Kaliber Panther directly through Kaliber Motors' official website: www.kalibermotors.com/pre-order/ Early adopters will receive exclusive benefits, including:- Discounted pricing: Reduced costs for early reservations.- Extended warranty: Complimentary additional coverage for peace of mind.- Priority delivery: Faster access to vehicles, ensuring they lead the charge.- Exclusive training sessions: Hands-on tutorials to master advanced features.About Kaliber Motors: At Kaliber Motors, the future is not a distant horizon, it’s here, and it’s powered by intelligence. By blending state-of-the-art AI with bold innovation, we are not just building vehicles; we are creating tools that redefine mobility. The Kaliber Panther embodies this vision, transforming today’s challenges into tomorrow’s solutions with smarter, greener transportation that drives progress forward. Kaliber Motors is a leader in AI-integrated commercial transportation. All Kaliber Motors vehicles are built in America.For more information about Kaliber Motors and its electric commercial vehicles, visit us at: www.kalibermotors.com/ Forward Looking Statement: As Kaliber Motors looks ahead, we are excited about future opportunities and remain committed to the pursuit of excellence and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders. Any statements contained in this press release that are not of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding anticipated performance, specifications, and future capabilities, shall be considered forward-looking statements. These statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including but not limited to deviations in performance, specifications, and other factors beyond our control.Secure Your Spot in the Future of Commercial EVs – Reserve Your Kaliber Panther Today!Contact Us:

