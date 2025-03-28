6TH ANNUAL BLUE WATER FILM FESTIVAL HONORS TAJ MAHAL AND ANNOUNCES ITS AWARD WINNING FILMS

“Turtle Walker” Receives Top Grand Jury Documentary; “Wild City” Receives Top Grand Jury Short Film

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 5th Annual Blue Water Film Festival (BWFF) announced this year’s juried award winners at the Closing Night Award Ceremony at the UC San Diego Park & Market on Sunday, March 23, 2025. The festival, held from March 20-23, screened over 30 feature, short and animated films.“This year’s festival was sparked by a call of acclaimed environmental filmmakers with truly compelling and passionate stories about our big blue planet,” said Festival Director Greg Reitman. “We are delighted to continue to showcase some of the best environmental content around the globe.”BLUE WATER AWARDSGlobal Guardian AwardCaptain Paul WatsonOcean Hero AwardTaj MahalPioneer AwardHenrik StiesdalVisionary AwardMatthew ModineGrand Jury Best Feature FilmWINNER: “Turtle Walker” directed by Tara Malaney receives Top Grand Jury Feature Film PrizeJury members were Chris Albert, (National Geographic), Sara Norenberg (Director/Producer) and Robin Smith (Whistler Film Festival).Grand Jury Best Animated Feature FilmWINNER: “Aqua Team Sea Adventure” directed by Riccardo Mazzoli receives Top Grand Jury Best Animated Feature Film PrizeJury members were Jason Reisig, (Animated Director), Veronica Taylor (Voice over, Pokemon) and Julien Borde (Mediwan).Grand Jury Best Animated Short FilmWINNER: “Percebes” directed by Laura Gonclaves, Alexandra Ramires receives Top Grand Jury Best Animated Short Film PrizeJury members were Jason Reisig, (Animated Director), Veronica Taylor (Voice over, Pokemon) and Julien Borde (Mediwan).Grand Jury Best Narrative ShortWINNER: “Maturation Station” directed by Melissa MabesooneJury members were Laura Kutnick, (Kutnick Foundation), Alex Rivest (Filmmaker) and Ingrid Jean-Baptiste (Chelsea Film Festival).Grand Jury Best Short FilmWINNER: “Wild City” directed by Roni AvniJury members were Laura Kutnick, (Kutnick Foundation),Alex Rivest (Filmmaker) and Ingrid Jean-Baptiste (Chelsea Film Festival).Special JuryWINNER: “The Territory of the Puloui” by Carmela DazaEco Impact FilmWINNER: “Let Them Be Naked” by Jeff GarnerBest Science FilmWINNER: “Ocean Watch” by Leo RichardsBest CinematographyWINNER: “Sounds of the Ocean” by Howard HallProducer’s Vision AwardWINNER: “Unearth by Hunter Nolan and Gina PapabeisDirector’s Vision AwardWINNER: “Turtle Walker by Tara Malaney###ABOUT BLUE WATER FILM FESTIVALFounded in 2020, the Blue Water Film festival celebrates the United Nations World Water Day,March 22nd. The Blue Water Film Festival takes place in San Diego, home to the ScrippsOceanographic Institution. The theme of the Blue Water Film Festival is about our Blue Planet;The festival's purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. About 50% of all film selections are non- US productions, helping to fulfill the festival mission of promoting cross-cultural understanding through film. BWFF is an official 501(c)(3) non-profit. Learn more at www.bluewaterfilmfestival.org ABOUT THE BLUE WATER INSTITUTEBlue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet. The Institute’s purpose is to innovate for ocean-based solutions and environmental programs that discover, develop and support the next generation of environmental filmmakers from all over the world to create films and projects for sustainability, industry change and the greater good of the planet.

