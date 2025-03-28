6TH ANNUAL BLUE WATER FILM FESTIVAL HONORS TAJ MAHAL AND ANNOUNCES ITS AWARD WINNING FILMS
“Turtle Walker” Receives Top Grand Jury Documentary; “Wild City” Receives Top Grand Jury Short FilmSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th Annual Blue Water Film Festival (BWFF) announced this year’s juried award winners at the Closing Night Award Ceremony at the UC San Diego Park & Market on Sunday, March 23, 2025. The festival, held from March 20-23, screened over 30 feature, short and animated films.
“This year’s festival was sparked by a call of acclaimed environmental filmmakers with truly compelling and passionate stories about our big blue planet,” said Festival Director Greg Reitman. “We are delighted to continue to showcase some of the best environmental content around the globe.”
BLUE WATER AWARDS
Global Guardian Award
Captain Paul Watson
Ocean Hero Award
Taj Mahal
Pioneer Award
Henrik Stiesdal
Visionary Award
Matthew Modine
Grand Jury Best Feature Film
WINNER: “Turtle Walker” directed by Tara Malaney receives Top Grand Jury Feature Film Prize
Jury members were Chris Albert, (National Geographic), Sara Norenberg (Director/Producer) and Robin Smith (Whistler Film Festival).
Grand Jury Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER: “Aqua Team Sea Adventure” directed by Riccardo Mazzoli receives Top Grand Jury Best Animated Feature Film Prize
Jury members were Jason Reisig, (Animated Director), Veronica Taylor (Voice over, Pokemon) and Julien Borde (Mediwan).
Grand Jury Best Animated Short Film
WINNER: “Percebes” directed by Laura Gonclaves, Alexandra Ramires receives Top Grand Jury Best Animated Short Film Prize
Jury members were Jason Reisig, (Animated Director), Veronica Taylor (Voice over, Pokemon) and Julien Borde (Mediwan).
Grand Jury Best Narrative Short
WINNER: “Maturation Station” directed by Melissa Mabesoone
Jury members were Laura Kutnick, (Kutnick Foundation), Alex Rivest (Filmmaker) and Ingrid Jean-Baptiste (Chelsea Film Festival).
Grand Jury Best Short Film
WINNER: “Wild City” directed by Roni Avni
Jury members were Laura Kutnick, (Kutnick Foundation),Alex Rivest (Filmmaker) and Ingrid Jean-Baptiste (Chelsea Film Festival).
Special Jury
WINNER: “The Territory of the Puloui” by Carmela Daza
Eco Impact Film
WINNER: “Let Them Be Naked” by Jeff Garner
Best Science Film
WINNER: “Ocean Watch” by Leo Richards
Best Cinematography
WINNER: “Sounds of the Ocean” by Howard Hall
Producer’s Vision Award
WINNER: “Unearth by Hunter Nolan and Gina Papabeis
Director’s Vision Award
WINNER: “Turtle Walker by Tara Malaney
ABOUT BLUE WATER FILM FESTIVAL
Founded in 2020, the Blue Water Film festival celebrates the United Nations World Water Day,
March 22nd. The Blue Water Film Festival takes place in San Diego, home to the Scripps
Oceanographic Institution. The theme of the Blue Water Film Festival is about our Blue Planet;
The festival's purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. About 50% of all film selections are non- US productions, helping to fulfill the festival mission of promoting cross-cultural understanding through film. BWFF is an official 501(c)(3) non-profit. Learn more at www.bluewaterfilmfestival.org.
ABOUT THE BLUE WATER INSTITUTE
Blue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet. The Institute’s purpose is to innovate for ocean-based solutions and environmental programs that discover, develop and support the next generation of environmental filmmakers from all over the world to create films and projects for sustainability, industry change and the greater good of the planet.
