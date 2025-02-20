6TH ANNUAL BLUE WATER FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2025 FILM SLATE AND HONOREES

Captain Paul Watson, Matthew Modine, and Henrik Stiesdel to be Honored

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Blue Water Film Festival (BWFF) presented by the Blue Water Institute announces its honorees and film lineup for its 6th Annual Blue Water Film Festival, taking place March 20-23, 2025 in celebration of United Nations World Water Day. The four day event will showcase features, shorts and animated films with a total of 33 films, comprised 9 features, 16 shorts and 8 animated films.AWARDSCaptain Paul Watson will receive the Global Guardian Award, which is presented to an industry world leader whose contributions led to the protection of the natural laws of the environment and has changed the world for the better. The award will be presented by Greg Reitman, Festival Director, on Sunday, March 24th during the Blue Water Awards show. Additional honorees include Matthew Modine for the Visionary Award, and Henrik Stiesdal with the Pioneer Award. Grammy blues legend, Taj Mahal, will close out the awards ceremony with a live performance.FEATURED FILMSBWFF kicks off on March 20th with the opening night reception and screening of BLACK WATER, Directed by Howard Hall and actor/environmentalist Matthew Modine’s RIPPLE EFFECT, co-directed and written with Andrew Klien, followed by Rachael Scott’s ARCTIC: THE FROZEN PLANET. The screenings will be held at the San Diego Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. The festival will spotlight local filmmaker Nathan Dappen’s SAN DIEGO: AMERICA’S WILDEST CITY on Friday night presented by Austrian Consulate Michael Postl at the Garfield Theater at JCC Lawrence Center. The centerpiece presentation will feature, LET IT BE NAKED, Directed by Jeff Garner at the Warren Auditorium at USD campus. The festival will close with the winner of the Grand Jury to be screened at UCSD Park & Market.FEATURE FILMS:● ARCTIC: THE FROZEN PLANET, Director Rachael Scott● LET THEM BE NAKED, Director Jeff Garner● NATURE RETURN, Director Scott Renyard● OCEAN WATCH: A STORY OF DEEP EXPLORATION, Director Leo Richards● PLANET WILD, Director Dominic Allen● SAN DIEGO WILDEST CITY, Director Nathan Dappen● THE TERRITORY OF PULOUI, Director Carmela Daze● TURTLE WALKER, Director Tara Malaney● UNEARTH, Director Hunter NolanSHORT FILMS:● BEYOND FAST FASHION, Director James Cobb, Ritesh Deshaware● BLACKWATER, Director Howard Hall● HOPE RESTORED, Director Maarten van Rouveroy● MATURATION STATION, Director Melissa Mabesoone● RIPPLE EFFECT, Director Matthew Modine, Andrew Klein● RIPPLES OF CHANGE, Director Ben Galland● SOUNDS OF THE OCEAN, Director Joshua Miller● THE DOLPHIN DILEMMA, Director Olivia Andrus-Drennan● WHY BLAME THE SEAGULLS, Director Philip Hamilton● WILD CITY, Director Roni Avni● 3MWH, Director Marie-Magdalena KochováANIMATED FILMS:● A BEAR NAMED WOJTEK, Director Iain Gardner● AQUA TEAM SEA ADVENTURE PART 2, Director Riccardo Mazzoli● HERE WE ARE: NOTES FOR LIVING ON PLANET EARTH, Director Philip Hunt● MEMOIRS OF A SNAIL, Director Adam Elliot● PERSCEBES, Director Joaquim Pedro Pinheiro● WOND LA Chapter 1: Doors, Directed by Andrew L. Schmidt and Micah Gunnell● WOND LA Chapter 2: Lifeforms, Directed by Andrew L. Schmidt,● WOND LA Chapter 3: Bargain, Directed by Lawrence GongLOCATIONSThe feature, shorts, animated, television films & special events will be exhibited at San Diego Museum of Photography (MOPA) in Balboa Park, Garfield Theater (JCC Lawrence Center), InterContinental Vistal Bar & Restaurant, Mangelsen Nature Gallery, KIPJ Theater, Warren Auditorium, UCSD Park & Market.SUPPORTING FILMMAKERSThe Blue Water Institute supports the Blue Water Film Festival as a festival whose intention is to bring greater awareness to and engagement for our big blue planet’s precious life supply of water—our oceans, aquifers, rivers, dams, lakes, streams, and waterway systems through cinema and engagement. BWFF, known for its environmental programming, works to provide opportunities for support and mentorship of the emerging voices of up-and-coming environmental filmmakers. Blue Water Film Festival is an ecoconscious event beloved by conscious and environmental film fans and auteurs alike. Over 80% of the films in the 2025 BWFF slate will have filmmakers in attendance with participation in Q&A’s following the screenings. Passes for the 2025 Blue Water Film Festival tickets will go live February 14, 2025 and can be purchased at www.bluewaterfilmfestival.org ###ABOUT BLUE WATER FILM FESTIVALFounded in 2020, the Blue Water Film festival celebrates the United Nations World Water Day, March 22. The Blue Water Film Festival takes place in San Diego, home to the Scripps Oceanographic Institution. The theme of the Blue Water Film Festival is about our Blue Planet whose purpose is to encourage attendees to think broadly about how climate change affects planet Earth and deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance. About 50% of all film selections are non-US productions, helping to fulfill the festival mission of promoting global cross-cultural understanding through film. BWI is an official 501(c)(3) non-profit. Learn more at bluewaterfilmfestival.org.ABOUT BLUE WATER INSTITUTEThe year-round Blue Water Institute’s purpose is to innovate for water and ocean based solutions and to develop the next set of environmental filmmakers for industry change. Blue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet and the need to nurture the next generation of environmental filmmakers. The Institute is driven by its environmental programs that discover, innovate and support the next generation of environmental filmmakers from all over the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.