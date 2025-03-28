NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin's Dr. Robert Limoni Introduces Innovative Jiffy Knee™ Procedure to Wisconsin

Dr. Robert Limoni NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin

Dr. Limoni brings the Jiffy Knee™ to Wisconsin—an innovative, muscle-sparing knee replacement with less pain, faster recovery, and same-day mobility.

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin proudly announces that Dr. Robert Limoni , a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, is now offering the state-of-the-art Jiffy Knee™ procedure. Dr. Limoni is the only provider in Wisconsin trained to perform this minimally invasive knee replacement surgery and is among just 33 surgeons nationwide with this specialized expertise."Bringing the Jiffy Knee™ procedure to Wisconsin is an exciting step forward in knee replacement surgery. Throughout my career, I have been committed to advancing surgical techniques that improve patient outcomes and recovery times,” said Dr. Robert Limoni, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon at NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin. “By utilizing a minimally invasive, muscle-sparing approach, the Jiffy Knee™ allows patients to regain mobility faster and with less discomfort. My goal is to provide state-of-the-art, innovative treatment options that help patients return to the activities they love with confidence. I am proud to be among the select surgeons offering this innovative procedure and to continue delivering the highest level of orthopedic care," added Dr. Limoni.About Dr. Robert LimoniDr. Limoni has a distinguished career in orthopedic surgery, with a focus on joint replacements. He completed his medical degree at the Medical College of Wisconsin and underwent rigorous training during his internship and residency at the Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center in Michigan. In 2009, Dr. Limoni was the first surgeon in Northeast Wisconsin to perform anterior hip replacement surgery, elevating the standard of care for local patients. In 2021, he achieved another milestone by performing the first FDA-approved augmented reality total knee replacement in the United States. His commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology, including augmented reality and robotic-assisted techniques, underscores his dedication to enhancing surgical precision and patient outcomes.What is the Jiffy Knee™ Procedure?The Jiffy Knee™ is a revolutionary approach to knee replacement surgery that emphasizes soft tissue preservation. Unlike traditional methods that often involve cutting the quadriceps tendon, the Jiffy Knee™ technique uses specialized instruments to gently lift and move muscles without cutting them. This muscle-sparing approach typically results in less postoperative pain and a quicker recovery for patients.Steps of the Jiffy Knee™ Procedure:- Minimally Invasive Incision – A small incision is made to access the knee joint with minimal tissue disruption.- Muscle Preservation – Instead of cutting through muscles and tendons, they are gently moved aside.- Precision Implant Placement – Specialized instruments allow for precise placement of the knee implant, optimizing function and longevity.- Closure and Recovery – The incision is closed with minimal sutures, allowing for faster healing and a shorter recovery period.- Immediate Mobility – Patients typically begin walking shortly after surgery, significantly reducing downtime.How Jiffy Knee™ is Changing the Future of Orthopedic CareThe Jiffy Knee™ procedure is revolutionizing knee replacement surgery by offering an alternative to traditional invasive techniques. With a focus on muscle preservation, reduced pain, and quicker recovery times, it is setting a new standard in orthopedic care.Key Benefits of Jiffy Knee™ for the Medical Field:- Faster Recovery – Patients often resume normal activities within weeks rather than months.- Reduced Postoperative Pain – Less trauma to the soft tissues means decreased need for pain medication.- Lower Risk of Complications – Preserving muscles and tendons leads to a more stable and natural-feeling knee.- Potential for Outpatient Surgery – Many patients can return home the same day, reducing hospital stays.Who is an Ideal Candidate for the Jiffy Knee™?Not all patients with knee pain require a full knee replacement, but for those who do, the Jiffy Knee™ offers a cutting-edge solution.The best candidates for the Jiffy Knee™ include:- Active Individuals – Those who want to maintain mobility and a high quality of life.- Patients with Osteoarthritis – Those experiencing severe joint pain or limited movement due to arthritis.- Individuals Seeking a Faster Recovery – Those looking to return to normal activities as soon as possible.- Patients Concerned About Traditional Surgery Risks – Individuals who prefer a less invasive approach with fewer complications.This procedure is particularly beneficial for those who may not tolerate the long recovery periods associated with traditional knee replacement surgeries.Patient-Centered Care at NeuroSpine Center of WisconsinNeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin is renowned for its integrated, multidisciplinary approach to musculoskeletal care. The center offers expertise in physical medicine, rehabilitation, pain management, spine surgery, physical therapy, and now, hip and knee solutions. The addition of the Jiffy Knee™ procedure aligns with the center's mission to provide exceptional, personalized care that reduces pain, improves function, and enhances quality of life for patients.Contact InformationFor more information about the Jiffy Knee™ procedure or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Robert Limoni, please call (920) 882-8200 or visit their website: https://www.neurospinewi.com/contact-us About NeuroSpine Center of WisconsinThe NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin, located in Appleton, remains committed to providing cutting-edge spinal care for patients across the state and beyond. With a team of highly skilled specialists, the center offers advanced surgical and non-surgical treatments, ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care.As a premier spine and musculoskeletal practice, NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin takes a multidisciplinary approach, integrating experts in physical medicine, pain management, spine surgery, and rehabilitation to offer comprehensive care. The center treats a wide range of conditions, including spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, herniated discs, sciatica, neck and back pain, arthritis, joint pain, and peripheral nerve disorders. Treatment options range from conservative therapies such as physical therapy and medication management to minimally invasive and complex spine surgeries, ensuring personalized solutions tailored to each patient’s needs.With a commitment to innovation and excellence, NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin continues to lead the way in spinal care, utilizing the latest technologies and surgical advancements to improve patient outcomes and enhance quality of life. For more information about Dr. Robert Limoni and the services offered at NeuroSpine Center of Wisconsin, visit www.neurospinewi.com



