Department of the Interior Drives Unprecedented Offshore Energy Growth Under President Trump

Date: March 28, 2025

WASHINGTON — Under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, the Department of the Interior, led by Secretary Doug Burgum, is driving historic growth in offshore oil and gas production, reinforcing the United States’ position as a global energy leader.

By reducing regulatory burdens and streamlining processes, the administration continues to propel American energy independence and economic prosperity.

“The Energy Dominance strategy unleashed unprecedented investment in American energy,” said Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. “By cutting red tape, streamlining permitting, and ensuring regulatory certainty, we are unlocking the full potential of our offshore resources while maintaining the highest safety standards. These efforts continue to deliver affordable energy for American families and businesses.”

During President Trump’s first term, decisive action propelled the United States to become a net exporter of oil for the first time in 70 years. Offshore energy production, particularly in the Gulf of America, saw record growth, a trend expected to continue in the coming years. Industry projections indicate offshore production could surpass 2 million barrels per day by 2025-2026, marking an all-time high for the U.S.

From day one of President Trump’s second term, the administration has been laser-focused on cutting though bureaucratic gridlock and unleashing a historic surge in offshore energy production that secures America’s economic and national security future.

The momentum continues with the upcoming launch of the Shenandoah semisubmersible floating production system, operated by Beacon Offshore Energy. Following its Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement shoreside inspection on February 21, 2025, the Shenandoah project is set to begin production later this year, contributing up to 120,000 barrels per day to the nation’s energy supply.

“With the Shenandoah project and several other developments on the horizon, the Department of the Interior remains committed to fueling an era of American energy expansion,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Lands and Minerals Management Walter Cruickshank said. “Through innovation, expertise and regulatory certainty, we are securing America’s energy future while upholding the highest safety and environmental standards.”

Energy independence is a cornerstone of U.S. economic strength, national security, and global stability. By continuing to expand offshore capabilities, the United States ensures affordable energy for consumers, strengthens domestic industry, and reinforces its role as an energy superpower.

