Lane closures to begin on Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation will initiate a series of lane closures on Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway in early April to support ongoing work for the I-94 Interchange (Exit 161) Reconstruction project. These closures are essential to maintain traffic flow as the project progresses.

Starting April 1, the northbound outside lane of Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway, between Divide Avenue and Trenton Drive, will be closed to allow for temporary roadway widening. By mid-April, southbound lane closures will begin on Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway, allowing crews to remove and replace the existing concrete medians with asphalt.

Motorists should anticipate lane closures throughout the 2025 construction season as work on the project continues. The NDDOT is committed to providing timely updates on traffic patterns and road conditions, ensuring the public is informed of any significant changes.

The I-94 Interchange (Exit 161) Reconstruction project began in spring 2024 and will continue through summer 2026. The redesign aims to improve traffic flow by eliminating two left-turn movements and adding more efficient right-turn loops. The NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience as this essential infrastructure project progresses.

For more information and regular updates on traffic impacts, visit dot.nd.gov/exit161.

