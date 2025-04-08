A New Capital Group Headed by Jason Dopoulos and Ken Gould Ikaria Capital Unveils Lending Platform for Healthcare Sector

Ikaria’s new lending platform provides tailored, asset-based financing to support the growth and stability of healthcare providers nationwide.

With rising operational costs, regulatory challenges, and fluctuating reimbursement rates, healthcare providers are facing significant financial hurdles” — Jason Dopoulos, Managing Principal

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ikaria Capital Group , a financial services firm specializing in the skilled nursing, senior living, and healthcare sectors, is proud to announce the launch of its new asset-based lending platform. It is led by 23-year industry veteran Keith Kodrin, formerly with Sector Financial Inc. and Capital One Bank.This new platform will focus on supporting the cash flow needs of skilled nursing facilities, hospitals, and healthcare service companies nationwide. This strategic expansion underscores Ikaria Capital Group’s commitment to addressing the financial needs of these sectors, particularly during a time of increasing demand for accessible and flexible financing solutions. Specifically, the new platform will provide tailored asset-based lending solutions to help healthcare operators access the capital needed to maintain operations, enhance patient care, and drive sustainable growth.“With rising operational costs, regulatory challenges, and fluctuating reimbursement rates, healthcare providers are facing significant financial hurdles,” said Jason Dopoulos, Managing Principal at Ikaria Capital Group. “Our asset-based lending solutions will provide these essential businesses with the liquidity they need to manage cash flow effectively and ensure long-term stability, demonstrating our commitment to provide solutions that meet our clients’ needs.”Ikaria Capital Group’s asset-based lending services feature flexible terms, compatibility with HUD regulations, and the ability for borrowers to maintain their existing banking and treasury relationships. The ultimate goal is to enable providers to secure quick funding that fits within their existing capital structure, allowing them to focus on their operations and patient care. These financial solutions will empower healthcare businesses to remain resilient in an evolving industry landscape, whether used for working capital, operational expansion, or capital expenditures.About Ikaria Capital GroupIkaria Capital Group is a financial services firm specializing in the skilled nursing, senior living, and healthcare sectors. Founded in 2024, the firm is focused on asset-based, bridge, and permanent lending and capital advisory services.For more information about Ikaria Capital Group, please visit www.ikariacg.com or contact Jason Dopoulos (jdopoulos@ikariacg.com) or Keith Kodrin (kkodrin@ikariacg.com).

