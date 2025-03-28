Balinese-Inspired Oceanfront Estate in Kailua-Kona to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Balinese Estate with Direct Keauhou Bay Access Architectural Marvel with Indoor-Outdoor Living Seven-Bedroom Haven with Multiple Ocean Entry Points

Spectacular Keauhou Bay Residence with Private Beach and Lagoon Pool to Auction in Cooperation with Stephanie Band of Compass

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A magnificent Balinese-inspired oceanfront estate, Ka Hale Hanu—nestled along the tranquil shores of Keauhou Bay on Hawaii’s Big Island—is heading to auction via Concierge Auctions. Offered in cooperation with Stephanie Band of Compass, the home offers a singularly luxurious private retreat in one of Hawaii’s most sought-after coastal enclaves. Listed for US$14 million, starting bids are expected between US$3.5 million and US$7.5 million, with bidding set to open on April 10 via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, culminating on April 22.

Encompassing nearly an acre of premier oceanfront land, the 6,667-square-foot sanctuary offers seamless indoor-outdoor living, with automated floor-to-ceiling screens framing daily sunset views over the Pacific. Designed to embrace Hawaii’s natural beauty, the estate features soaring vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, and multiple ocean-view living spaces. Three luxurious primary suites and an entertainment loft with an en-suite bathroom provide ample space for extended family or guests.

Located at 78-133 Ehukai St, the home’s crown jewel is its 80,000-gallon tropical lagoon pool, complete with a wading pool, spa, and resort-style rock features. A private sandy beach area within the estate’s boundaries creates a rare oceanfront oasis, while natural stone steps provide direct water access, making it an ideal launching point for paddleboarding, kayaking, and snorkeling in Keauhou Bay’s calm, protected waters.

Beyond its breathtaking design, the property boasts a Short-Term Vacation Rental (STVR) permit, allowing for lucrative rental potential with no HOA or CC&R restrictions. As the setting for multiple seasons of the popular reality TV show Temptation Island, the estate presents an exceptional opportunity for both private ownership and event hosting.

"With its Balinese-inspired architecture, resort-style amenities, and direct ocean access, Ka Hale Hanu offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a private sanctuary in one of Hawaii’s most coveted locations,” said Band. “The property presents incredible potential for both private enjoyment and lucrative rental or event opportunities for its next owner."

Located in Kailua-Kona, a region renowned for its blend of ancient Hawaiian culture and modern luxury, Ka Hale Hanu offers access to world-class amenities. Kona International Airport is just 25 minutes away, while downtown Kailua-Kona’s vibrant dining, shopping, and cultural festivals are only a short drive. The home is steps from Keauhou Bay, a premier destination for manta ray excursions and water activities, while nearby championship golf courses, including Mauna Lani, Hualalai, and Kona Country Club, provide world-class recreation.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to AKP Hawaii.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.



