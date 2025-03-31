Steve Smith and Vital Information Announce 2025 Tour Featuring Keyboardist Manuel Valera
Legendary drummer Steve Smith embarks on tour w/ his celebrated group Vital Information in collaboration with Manuel Valera and Janek Gwizdala.
Legendary drummer Steve Smith, known for his iconic tenure with the rock band Journey, is set to embark on a thrilling tour in 2025 with his celebrated group Vital Information. This tour promises a fresh and revitalizing experience as Smith collaborates with the extraordinary Manuel Valera on keyboards and the talented Janek Gwizdala on bass. Kicking off on April 3, 2025, at The Baked Potato in Los Angeles, this tour will showcase their new album, New Perspective, which reimagines classic tracks in innovative ways.
Manuel Valera, a virtuoso in his own right, brings a unique flair to the group with his profound understanding of jazz and contemporary music. His innovative arrangements, especially on Journey classics, have garnered praise for transforming well-known songs into vibrant jazz compositions. Notably, Valera's up-tempo rendition of “Don’t Stop Believin’” inspired Smith to revisit and record several of his past hits, breathing new life into them with fresh, modern interpretations.
New Perspective features an eclectic mix of familiar tunes, including three reworked Journey hits—“Open Arms,” “Who's Cryin' Now,” and “Don’t Stop Believin’”—alongside original compositions and arrangements of pieces from Vital Information and the legendary Michael Brecker. The album is rooted in bebop’s straight-ahead swing, exploring complex time signatures and adventurous funk-driven jazz standards.
“Working with Manuel has been an incredible journey,” says Smith. “His talent and creative energy inspire me to push the boundaries of my music. This tour is not just a celebration of our past; it’s about crafting new experiences for our audience.”
The tour will include multiple shows across various cities, culminating in a performance at the 39th Annual Syracuse International Jazz Festival on April 26, 2025, where fans can enjoy free admission to witness this dynamic trio in action.
Tour Dates:
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Venue: The Baked Potato
Address: 3787 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91604-3504
Phone: 818-980-1615
Two shows per night
Friday, April 4, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Venue: The Baked Potato
Address: 3787 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91604-3504
Phone: 818-980-1615
Two shows per night
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Venue: The Baked Potato
Address: 3787 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91604-3504
Phone: 818-980-1615
Two shows per night
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala (bass)
Event: HITKOR Live Stream from anywhere
Monday, April 7, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Venue: Musical Instrument Museum (MIM)
Address: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85050
Phone: 480-478-6000
Steve Smith Master Class at 4:30 PM
Vital Information Concert at 7:00 PM
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Venue: Caleb Chapman’s Soundhouse
Address: 2415 W. 700 S., Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Phone: 801-763-0200
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Venue: The Outpost
Address: 210 Yale Blvd. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Phone: 505-268-0044
Friday, April 11, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Venue: Yoshi’s Jazz Club
Address: 510 Embarcadero West, Jack London Square, Oakland, CA 94607
Phone: 510-238-9200
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Venue: Myron's at The Smith Center
Address: 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106
Phone: 702-749-2000
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Venue: PDX Jazz
Address: 133 SW Second Ave., Ste. 420, Portland, OR 97204
Phone: 503-715-0600
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Venue: Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club
Address: 47 Frith Street, Soho, London, England W1D 4HT
Phone: +44-207-439-0747
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Venue: Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club
Address: 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801
Phone: 888-603-5299
Friday, June 20, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Venue: Birdland Theater
Address: 315 W. 44th Street, New York, NY 10036
Phone: 212-581-3080
Two shows per night
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Venue: Birdland Theater
Address: 315 W. 44th Street, New York, NY 10036
Phone: 212-581-3080
Two shows per night
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Venue: Birdland Theater
Address: 315 W. 44th Street, New York, NY 10036
Phone: 212-581-3080
Two shows per night
Monday, June 23, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala (bass)
Venue: Long Island Drum Center
Address: 86 Tec Street, Hicksville, NY 11801
Phone: 516-694-5432
Thursday, June 26, 2025 Free Admission, Non-Ticketed
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Event: 39th Annual Syracuse International Jazz Festival
Location: Festival Mainstage, Clinton Square Park, Downtown Syracuse
Address: 161 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, New York 13202
Friday, June 27, 2025
Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala
Venue: The Ritz
Location: Scranton, PA
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Steve Smith Master Class: 3:30 PM
Steve Smith & Vital Information Concert: 7:30 PM
Venue: Windish Studios
Address: 4 W. Prescott Alley, West Chester, PA
Scranton, PA
Tickets available soon!
Join Steve Smith, Manuel Valera, and Janek Gwizdala for an unforgettable musical experience that redefines the sounds of jazz and rock. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the respective venues.
Jaime Morton
KikiNetwork
+1 413-259-1227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok
Other
Steve Smith & Vital Information: Don't Stop Believin'
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.