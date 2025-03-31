Vital Information Manuel Valera

Legendary drummer Steve Smith embarks on tour w/ his celebrated group Vital Information in collaboration with Manuel Valera and Janek Gwizdala.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Smith and Vital Information Announce 2025 Tour Featuring Keyboardist Manuel Valera Legendary drummer Steve Smith, known for his iconic tenure with the rock band Journey, is set to embark on a thrilling tour in 2025 with his celebrated group Vital Information. This tour promises a fresh and revitalizing experience as Smith collaborates with the extraordinary Manuel Valera on keyboards and the talented Janek Gwizdala on bass. Kicking off on April 3, 2025, at The Baked Potato in Los Angeles, this tour will showcase their new album, New Perspective, which reimagines classic tracks in innovative ways.Manuel Valera, a virtuoso in his own right, brings a unique flair to the group with his profound understanding of jazz and contemporary music. His innovative arrangements, especially on Journey classics, have garnered praise for transforming well-known songs into vibrant jazz compositions. Notably, Valera's up-tempo rendition of “Don’t Stop Believin’” inspired Smith to revisit and record several of his past hits, breathing new life into them with fresh, modern interpretations.New Perspective features an eclectic mix of familiar tunes, including three reworked Journey hits—“Open Arms,” “Who's Cryin' Now,” and “Don’t Stop Believin’”—alongside original compositions and arrangements of pieces from Vital Information and the legendary Michael Brecker. The album is rooted in bebop’s straight-ahead swing, exploring complex time signatures and adventurous funk-driven jazz standards.“Working with Manuel has been an incredible journey,” says Smith. “His talent and creative energy inspire me to push the boundaries of my music. This tour is not just a celebration of our past; it’s about crafting new experiences for our audience.”The tour will include multiple shows across various cities, culminating in a performance at the 39th Annual Syracuse International Jazz Festival on April 26, 2025, where fans can enjoy free admission to witness this dynamic trio in action.Tour Dates:Thursday, April 3, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaVenue: The Baked PotatoAddress: 3787 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91604-3504Phone: 818-980-1615Two shows per nightFriday, April 4, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaVenue: The Baked PotatoAddress: 3787 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91604-3504Phone: 818-980-1615Two shows per nightSaturday, April 5, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaVenue: The Baked PotatoAddress: 3787 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91604-3504Phone: 818-980-1615Two shows per nightSunday, April 6, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala (bass)Event: HITKOR Live Stream from anywhereMonday, April 7, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaVenue: Musical Instrument Museum (MIM)Address: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85050Phone: 480-478-6000Steve Smith Master Class at 4:30 PMVital Information Concert at 7:00 PMWednesday, April 9, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaVenue: Caleb Chapman’s SoundhouseAddress: 2415 W. 700 S., Pleasant Grove, UT 84062Phone: 801-763-0200Thursday, April 10, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaVenue: The OutpostAddress: 210 Yale Blvd. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106Phone: 505-268-0044Friday, April 11, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaVenue: Yoshi’s Jazz ClubAddress: 510 Embarcadero West, Jack London Square, Oakland, CA 94607Phone: 510-238-9200Saturday, April 12, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaVenue: Myron's at The Smith CenterAddress: 361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106Phone: 702-749-2000Sunday, April 13, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaVenue: PDX JazzAddress: 133 SW Second Ave., Ste. 420, Portland, OR 97204Phone: 503-715-0600Saturday, May 10, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaVenue: Ronnie Scott’s Jazz ClubAddress: 47 Frith Street, Soho, London, England W1D 4HTPhone: +44-207-439-0747Thursday, June 19, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaVenue: Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues ClubAddress: 135 Congress Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801Phone: 888-603-5299Friday, June 20, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaVenue: Birdland TheaterAddress: 315 W. 44th Street, New York, NY 10036Phone: 212-581-3080Two shows per nightSaturday, June 21, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaVenue: Birdland TheaterAddress: 315 W. 44th Street, New York, NY 10036Phone: 212-581-3080Two shows per nightSunday, June 22, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaVenue: Birdland TheaterAddress: 315 W. 44th Street, New York, NY 10036Phone: 212-581-3080Two shows per nightMonday, June 23, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek Gwizdala (bass)Venue: Long Island Drum CenterAddress: 86 Tec Street, Hicksville, NY 11801Phone: 516-694-5432Thursday, June 26, 2025 Free Admission, Non-TicketedSteve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaEvent: 39th Annual Syracuse International Jazz FestivalLocation: Festival Mainstage, Clinton Square Park, Downtown SyracuseAddress: 161 W. Genesee St., Syracuse, New York 13202Friday, June 27, 2025Steve Smith (drums), Manuel Valera (keyboards), Janek GwizdalaVenue: The RitzLocation: Scranton, PASaturday, June 28, 2025Steve Smith Master Class: 3:30 PMSteve Smith & Vital Information Concert: 7:30 PMVenue: Windish StudiosAddress: 4 W. Prescott Alley, West Chester, PAScranton, PATickets available soon!Join Steve Smith, Manuel Valera, and Janek Gwizdala for an unforgettable musical experience that redefines the sounds of jazz and rock. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the respective venues.

