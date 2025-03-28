Dr. Andrew Ress, Boca Raton’s Best Cosmetic Surgeon, Celebrates Spring with Exclusive Makeover Package

Spring Makeover Package Highlights Dr. Andrew Ress

Dr. Andrew Ress, Boca Raton's top cosmetic surgeon, offers a Spring Makeover Escape package for a rejuvenating getaway. Refresh your look in beautiful Florida!

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Andrew M. Ress, a board-certified plastic surgeon renowned for years of excellence in the field, is thrilled to announce his 2025 getaway and rejuvenate special.As the founder of [liv]® Plastic Surgery , Dr. Ress combines his extensive medical expertise with a commitment to proactive skin health, offering patients a new era of comprehensive care. Ease out of winter with Dr. Ress’ Spring Makeover Escape at [liv]Plastic Surgery. This exclusive weekend getaway package is designed for anyone looking to refresh their look while enjoying a beautiful Florida getaway.Spring Makeover Package Highlights:Personalized Consultation: Meet with Dr. Ress via Zoom to discuss your aesthetic goals and create a tailored treatment plan.Quick Makeover: Enjoy seamless procedures over the weekend with minimal downtime. For procedures that only require a 3-day recovery, we offer liposuction, non-surgical treatments like Botox, dermal fillers, microneedling, light chemical peels, Dysport, and upper eyelids. Dr. Ress can discuss any procedures with slightly longer stays in South Florida for Facelifts, Neck-lifts, etc.Beachfront Accommodations: Relax at nearby hotels like Waterstone Resort & Marina with stunning water views or the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel , both offering luxurious amenities and easy access to local attractions.Post-Procedure Pampering: Enjoy the beauty and warmth of Florida, dine at top-notch restaurants, and take leisurely strolls along the beach.Follow-Up Consultation: Schedule a follow-up before heading home to ensure your recovery is on track and you’re feeling fabulous!“Spring is the perfect time for transformation,” says Dr. Ress. “With our Spring Makeover Escape, patients can revitalize their look and enjoy a mini-vacation in Florida.”About [liv]Plastic SurgeryDr. Ress's distinguished career began with a strong foundation in biology at Cornell University, leading to rigorous medical training at the University of Miami and prestigious residencies at the Mayo Clinic and Indiana University School of Medicine. His dedication to excellence continued with fellowship training at renowned institutions, including Johns Hopkins University and the Cleveland Clinic. He specializes in facial aesthetic surgery, body contouring, neck lifts, and rhinoplasty. Dr. Ress, is dedicated to providing innovative plastic surgery solutions and exceptional patient care. With a focus on advanced techniques and personalized service, [liv]is committed to enhancing the beauty and confidence of every patient.

