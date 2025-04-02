Amit Taneja Honored at the 2024 TITAN Business Awards for Excellence in Data Engineering and Digital Transformation

Amit Taneja - Senior Data Engineer of UMB Bank 2024 TITAN Business Awards S1 Winner - Amit Taneja

Amit Taneja Honored with Two Gold Levels at the 2024 TITAN Business Awards: Season 1 for Excellence in Data Engineering and Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first season of the TITAN Business Awards for 2024 has wrapped up, and is proud to announce the proud achievements of Amit Taneja. He displayed exceptional specialization in the fields of Information Technology (IT), distinguishing himself from over 1500 nominated entries received across 57 countries, including renowned contenders from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Philippines, India, Canada, Singapore, Germany, China, and Denmark.

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the TITAN Business Awards celebrates achievements from entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations alike. Among this season’s distinguished winners is Amit Taneja, an exceptional Senior Data Engineer at UMB Bank, who was honored with two Gold Awards for his global achievements to data modernization and IT leadership.

With more than 15 years of experience in architecting enterprise data solutions and leading large-scale digital transformation efforts, Amit has delivered measurable impact across the finance, energy, and healthcare sectors. At UMB Bank, Amit has led a comprehensive modernization initiative, transitioning legacy data systems to a cloud-native architecture using Snowflake and AWS. The awarded project has significantly improved data security, scalability, and real-time analytics capabilities.

Amit was also recognized for his pioneering work at Premier Inc., where he implemented Spark-Scala-based frameworks that helped enhance healthcare data workflows, accessibility, and supported data-driven decision-making across the organization.

His broader career includes critical roles at Fortune 500 companies such as Capital One and Bank of America, where he has consistently driven high-performance data strategies and fostered innovation in AI and cloud computing.

In addition to his corporate achievements, Amit is an active thought leader and global contributor in the data and technology space. He is a Senior IEEE Member, Fellow of IETE, and a professional member of Sigma Xi, IAEME, and the British Computer Society (BCS). He frequently serves as a jury panelist for international awards, and is a regular speaker at conferences such as ICDAM and Conf42. His peer-reviewed publications in Springer, IRJET, IJIRSET, and IAEME further reflect his dedication to advancing the field.

The Evaluation Process

The competition is committed to celebrating excellence and upholding the highest standards of fairness. This commitment is evidenced by the implementation of a blind judging process, ensuring that each entry, including those presented by Amit, is evaluated strictly on its own merits. This method effectively removes any biases, allowing the true quality of entries to be recognized and rewarded.

Notable Achievement in the 2024 TITAN Business Awards:

1. Product & Services - Information Technology (IT)

2. Information Technology - Information Technology (IT)

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Amit and applaud him for his outstanding works," Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, remarked. "His achievements not only inspire others but also propel industries towards a brighter future, setting a standard for excellence that others aspire to achieve.”

For further information, please contact Amit Taneja at amittdataguru@gmail.com.

About Amit Taneja

Amit Taneja is a recognized expert in enterprise data engineering and cloud infrastructure with over 15 years of experience driving digital transformation in finance, healthcare, and energy. He is a frequent speaker, author, and global awards juror with a passion for developing scalable, future-ready solutions that blend technical excellence with business value.

