Kellen Powell joins Meltzer Hellrung Immigration Solutions

Joins as Sr. Associate Attorney

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matt Meltzer and Matt Hellrung, Co-Founders and Partners of Meltzer Hellrung , are pleased to announce that Kellen Powell will be joining the firm as Sr. Associate Attorney, effective March 24, 2025.With over a decade of experience in immigration law, Kellen has honed his skills and expertise in navigating complex legal landscapes to achieve favorable outcomes for clients. As an accomplished attorney, Kellen has led teams and provided expert guidance on a wide range of immigration matters, including PERM filings, non-immigrant visas, family-based petitions, and litigation support.Kellen will be a core member of the Meltzer Hellrung team and will support immigration services from his home base in Dallas, TX.About Meltzer Hellrung: Meltzer Hellrung challenges conventions to deliver better outcomes. Founded with the belief that immigration can be a strategic advantage, we understand the complexities of immigration and respond with innovative solutions to meet business and talent needs. Our unique solution - skilled immigration professionals delivering responsive services to clients through Voyager® , our proprietary immigration management platform, delivers the best immigration experience to companies, employees and their families.

Best Customer Experience

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.