Michael Turansick Joins Meltzer Hellrung

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matt Meltzer and Matt Hellrung, Co-Founders and Partners of Meltzer Hellrung, are pleased to announce that Michael Turansick will be joining the firm as Senior Counsel, effective March 3, 2025.Michael brings significant experience and expertise to Meltzer Hellrung’s Corporate Immigration Services . Michael has over thirty years of experience in the field of immigration law, with over 20 years as a Partner at a large global immigration firm, where he served as Managing Partner of their Chicago office. Most recently, Michael was Supervisory Practice & Policy Counsel at the American Immigration Lawyers Association, the nation’s leading bar association for immigration lawyers.Michael will be a core member of the Meltzer Hellrung team, and will support immigration services, strategic business development and government relations.About Meltzer Hellrung: Meltzer Hellrung challenges conventions to deliver better outcomes. Founded with the belief that immigration can be a strategic advantage, we understand the complexities of immigration and respond with innovative solutions to meet business and talent needs. Our unique solution - skilled immigration professionals delivering responsive service to clients through Voyager , our proprietary immigration management platform, delivers the best immigration experience to companies, employees and their families.

