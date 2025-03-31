Innovative Aviation Cloud Solutions Revolutionize Industry Operations: Key Trend In The Aviation Cloud Market 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

Get 20% off on Global Market Reports until March 31st! Use code FY25SAVE at checkout.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aviation cloud market has demonstrated notable growth in recent years, with the market size expected to rise from $5.39 billion in 2024 to $6.18 billion in 2025, signifying a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 14.6%. A key driver of this growth has been the growing demand for secure data storage solutions, cost efficiency in cloud solutions, a widespread adoption of the internet of things, continued development of smart airports, and airlines investing more in IT upgrades.

What is the projected growth of the Aviation Cloud Market?

Forecasting forward, the aviation cloud market size is set to grow rapidly over the next few years. It is projected to reach $10.54 billion by 2029, demonstrating a CAGR of 14.3%. Factors such as the rise of hybrid cloud solutions, the demand for real-time flight tracking and management solutions, the availability of specialized cloud solutions, the growing importance of cybersecurity in aviation, and the increasing demand for automation in aviation are expected to drive this growth.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21400&type=smp

What are the key drivers of the Aviation Cloud Market growth?

One of the significant factors expected to accelerate the growth of the aviation cloud market is the surge in air traffic. Air traffic, encompassing the movement of both commercial and private planes within controlled airspace, has seen a sharp increase due to a rise in global tourism, expanding international business, and the growing demand for faster and more convenient travel options. Aviation cloud enhances air traffic management by providing real-time data integration, improving communication, and optimizing flight operations for increased efficiency and safety. For instance, in November 2024, according to Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, global passenger traffic reached around 8.7 billion in 2023, demonstrating a 30.6% growth compared to 2022.

Who are the primary players in the Aviation Cloud Market?

Key industry players operating in the aviation cloud market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Luftansa, SAP SE, Safran S.A, Salesforce, Collins Aerospace, NEC Corporation, Adobe Inc, Amazon Web Services Inc., Wipro Limited, Amadeus IT Group, Infor, DXC Technology, SITA, Tav Technologies.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aviation-cloud-global-market-report

What are the emerging trends in the Aviation Cloud Market?

In the face of fierce competition, major companies in the aviation cloud industry are concentrating on developing innovative solutions, such as Enterprise Resource Planning ERP software. The ERP software systems streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance data management across airlines and aviation-related businesses, thus aiding in better decision making.

How is the Aviation Cloud Market Segmented?

The aviation cloud market report segments the market in multiple ways:

1 By Service Model: Infrastructure As A Service, Platform As A Service, Software As A Service

2 By Deployment Type: Public, Private, Hybrid

3 By Application: Flight Operations, Passenger Airports, Supply Chain Management

4 By End User: Airlines, Airports, Original Equipment Manufacturers, Maintenance, Repair, And Operations MRO

Subsegments:

1 By Infrastructure As A Service IaaS: Compute Services, Storage Services, Networking Services

2 By Platform As A Service PaaS: Cloud Middleware, Database Management, Application Development & Management

3 By Software As A Service SaaS: Flight Operations Management, Passenger Service Systems, Aircraft Maintenance And Monitoring, Crew Management Systems

Which regions are driving the growth in the Aviation Cloud market?

North America enjoyed the largest market share in the aviation cloud market in 2024. Conversely, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aviation-fuel-global-market-report

Aviation Asset Management Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aviation-asset-management-global-market-report

Aviation Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aviation-analytics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.