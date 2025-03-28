Saffron Market anticipated to reach US$1,186.460 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.86%

The saffron market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% from US$892.290 million in 2025 to US$1,186.460 million by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the saffron market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,186.460 million by 2030.The global saffron market has seen a significant increase in demand and growth despite the ongoing pandemic. This highly valued spice, known for its vibrant color and distinct flavor, has been a staple in many cuisines for centuries. The rise in popularity of saffron can be attributed to its numerous health benefits and its versatility in various dishes.This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness of the health benefits of saffron, such as its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Additionally, the rise in demand for natural and organic ingredients in food products has also contributed to the growth of the saffron market.The pandemic has also played a role in the growth of the saffron market. With people spending more time at home and cooking their own meals, there has been a surge in the demand for high-quality ingredients, including saffron. The lockdowns and travel restrictions have also affected the supply chain of saffron, leading to an increase in its price. However, this has not deterred consumers from purchasing saffron, as they see it as a valuable investment in their health and well-being.The saffron market is dominated by countries such as Iran, Spain, and India, which are the largest producers of saffron. However, with the increasing demand, other countries such as Afghanistan, Morocco, and Greece are also entering the market. This has led to a competitive market, with companies focusing on innovative packaging and marketing strategies to attract consumers.The growth of the global saffron market is expected to continue in the coming years, with the increasing demand for natural and organic ingredients and the rise in health-conscious consumers. As the world continues to navigate through the pandemic, saffron remains a valuable and sought-after spice, providing a boost to the global economy and the well-being of individuals.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-saffron-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the saffron market that have been covered are The Saffron Company JJ, S.L., Kashmir Kesar Leader, SAFFRON Group, Afghanistan Saffron Co, Esfedan Saffron Co., Tarvand Saffron Co., Safrante Global Company, S.L.U., among others.The market analytics report segments the saffron market as follows:• By Applicationo Food and Beverageo Cosmeticso Nutritiono Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• The Saffron Company JJ, S.L.• Kashmir Kesar Leader• SAFFRON Group• Afghanistan Saffron Co• Esfedan Saffron Co.• Tarvand Saffron Co.• Safrante Global Company, S.L.U.• Rowhani Saffron Co.• Safran• Saffron TechReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Animal Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/animal-protein-ingredients-market • Food Sweeteners Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-sweeteners-market • Whey Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/whey-protein-ingredients-market • Global Peanut Butter Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-peanut-butter-market • Guanabana Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/guanabana-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 