CE meets with Minister of Emergency Management

MACAU, March 28 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met with Secretary of the Leading Party Members’ Group and Minister of Emergency Management, Mr Wang Xiangxi. Both sides exchanged views on issues such as further enhancing Macao’s urban safety governance level and strengthening the emergency management of the civil protection framework.

During today’s meeting at the Government Headquarters, Mr Sam welcomed to Macao Minister Wang and his delegation, noting appreciation for the guidance on optimising emergency management work in Macao. Mr Sam stated that the Ministry of Emergency Management has long maintained close contact with the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, providing significant support for Macao’s emergency rescue work. This included provision of required assistance when large-scale emergency incidents occurred in Macao and the conducting of joint rescue operations. There have been good cooperation results and significant effectiveness from such work, he said.

Mr Sam noted Macao is affected by typhoons every year, and in the face of an increasingly complex external environment, the MSAR Government must raise its awareness of emergency disaster prevention, and needs continued support from the Ministry of Emergency Management to enhance Macao’s public safety management level and urban safety resilience.

The MSAR Government has always attached great importance to disaster prevention, disaster mitigation, and disaster relief work. In 2019, it announced a 10-year plan (covering 2019 to 2028) for disaster prevention and mitigation. This was to optimise further the emergency management system for sudden incidents and enhance comprehensive response capabilities. The plan was expected to reduce effectively the number of incidents classified as major, as well as related losses, safeguarding Macao’s overall urban safety, said Mr Sam.

Also present at the meeting were: the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; and the Commissioner of the Fire Services Bureau, Mr Leong Iok Sam.

Additionally at the meeting were: Member of the Office Leadership of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Xiang Bin; Deputy Director of the National Fire and Rescue Administration, Mr He Ning; Director of the Office of the Ministry of Emergency Management, Mr Yin Benjie; and Director of the Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan Affairs Office of the Ministry of Emergency Management, Mr Wang Manda.