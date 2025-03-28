OSCE launches guide on virtual assets for law enforcement at INTERPOL Summit

The OSCE has presented a new resource on virtual assets, Decoding Crypto Crime: A Guide for Law Enforcement , at the Interpol Virtual Assets Summit in Lyon, France, on 27 March. The guide will support law enforcement officers, prosecutors, tax and forensic specialists and other key stakeholders in navigating the complex world of virtual assets.

Developed in collaboration with a team of experts, the guide was reviewed by the INTERPOL Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre (IFCACC) and European Cybercrime Centre (EC3). It provides clear and actionable insights on a wide range of topics, including an introduction to virtual assets, common types of crypto crime and scams, investigation techniques leveraging blockchain analytic tools, good practices in assisting victims and raising public awareness, and the role international co-operation plays in combating crypto crime.

“The guide is written in simple, easy-to-understand language and aims to bridge the knowledge gap between law enforcement and the rapidly evolving world of virtual assets,” said Vera Strobachova-Budway, Senior Economic Officer and Head of the Economic Governance Unit at the OSCE. “It is a valuable resource for anyone involved in the investigation, prosecution, or prevention of crypto crime and those who want to better understand it.”

The development of the guide on decoding crypto crime is part of the extrabudgetary project “Innovative policy solutions to mitigate money-laundering risks of virtual assets”. The initiative is implemented by the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities and is financially supported by Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.