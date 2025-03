ANY.RUN Wins at the Globee Awards for Outstanding Threat Detection and Response

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has been recognized with the Silver Award in the Outstanding Threat Detection and Response category at the Globee Awards 2025.

The Globee Awards, an annual competition recognizing excellence across various industries, announced its winners on March 13. This yearโ€™s panel, consisting of over 1,500 cybersecurity experts from around the world, evaluated a range of products and solutions. ANY.RUNโ€™s Interactive Sandbox stood out as one of the best tools for identifying and mitigating cyber threats in real time.

๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐‚๐ฒ๐›๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ

ANY.RUN Interactive Sandbox provides security teams with advanced threat detection and malware analysis capabilities. Among the key advantages highlighted by the award committee are:

ยท ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—น-๐˜๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฒ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜€ ๐˜‚๐—ฝ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€ โ€“ Security teams can analyze suspicious files instantly, staying ahead of emerging threats with up-to-date intelligence.

ยท ๐——๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ โ€“ With a secure private mode, sensitive information remains confidential. ANY.RUN meets the highest data protection standards, including SOC 2 and GDPR compliance.

ยท ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ถ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ธ๐˜€ โ€“ By enabling SOC specialists to detect and respond to threats faster, ANY.RUN helps businesses minimize financial losses and prevent costly security incidents.

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐๐˜.๐‘๐”๐

ANY.RUN is a leading interactive malware analysis platform trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. The platform simplifies threat detection and response for Windows, Linux and Android systems, providing real-time analysis and intelligence tools. ANY.RUNโ€™s additional threat intelligence products, including TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, help security teams quickly identify indicators of compromise (IOCs), investigate threats, and enhance incident response efforts.

