ANY.RUN Wins at the Globee Awards for Outstanding Threat Detection and Response

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has been recognized with the Silver Award in the Outstanding Threat Detection and Response category at the Globee Awards 2025.

The Globee Awards, an annual competition recognizing excellence across various industries, announced its winners on March 13. This year’s panel, consisting of over 1,500 cybersecurity experts from around the world, evaluated a range of products and solutions. ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox stood out as one of the best tools for identifying and mitigating cyber threats in real time.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲

ANY.RUN Interactive Sandbox provides security teams with advanced threat detection and malware analysis capabilities. Among the key advantages highlighted by the award committee are:

· 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹-𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 – Security teams can analyze suspicious files instantly, staying ahead of emerging threats with up-to-date intelligence.

· 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗰𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 – With a secure private mode, sensitive information remains confidential. ANY.RUN meets the highest data protection standards, including SOC 2 and GDPR compliance.

· 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗸𝘀 – By enabling SOC specialists to detect and respond to threats faster, ANY.RUN helps businesses minimize financial losses and prevent costly security incidents.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a leading interactive malware analysis platform trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. The platform simplifies threat detection and response for Windows, Linux and Android systems, providing real-time analysis and intelligence tools. ANY.RUN’s additional threat intelligence products, including TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, help security teams quickly identify indicators of compromise (IOCs), investigate threats, and enhance incident response efforts.

