gatesolutions Opens New Office in France

gatesolutions, the food solutions brand under global airline catering leaders gategroup, have opened a new workspace in Paris for their two French subsidiaries.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- gatesolutions has opened a new workspace in the heart of Paris, bringing together all the support functions of the two French subsidiaries, gategourmet Helvetia and gategourmet Transalpino, which have adopted a new identity, becoming gatesolutions Helvetia and gatesolutions Transalpino. This new modern space is designed to promote collaboration, well-being, and efficiency, with two meeting rooms, dormitories, a cafeteria and brand-new offices covering some 600m2 in the heart of Paris.This modern work environment reflects gatesolutions’ commitment to its teams and their daily comfort. gatesolutions opens these new offices on the heels of contract renewals with TGV Lyria and SNCF Voyages Italia, showing their commitment to servicing their partners in the region, offering quality rail catering services, aligned with the most demanding standards in the industry, as well as opening up opportunities for future business.The operations of the French subsidiaries for gatesolutions marks a decisive turning point in the company's development and strategy. To celebrate, a ceremony was held on March 20, 2025 to inaugurate the new operations, taking place in the presence of industry leading figures including Mr. Eric Delhinger, CEO of TGV Lyria and representatives of gategroup including Mr. Valentin Thomas, CEO of the two french subsidiaries, Mr. Chris Plüss, President gatesolutions, Mr. Sebastien Burnier, COO of gategroup and President of South of Europe and Africa, and Ms. Patricia Larzillière, Executive Vice-President of servair. Their appearance testifies to the importance of gatesolutions within their respective businesses and is a sign of the partnerships that gatesolutions has and looks forward to continuing in the future.“As a leading global player in travel catering services, we are pursuing our growth with a clear objective: to meet the increasingly demanding expectations of our customers and their guests. With these new offices, we are strengthening our presence in France and our ability to lead the development of the sector,” said Chris Plüss, President gatesolutions. “We are committed to offering solutions that are increasingly adapted to passenger expectations, reconciling taste, reliability, and environmental responsibility. Our new premises reflect our dynamic transformation, designed to foster cooperation, creativity and performance.”“We wanted to create a working environment where everyone can flourish, exchange ideas and progress together. A place where creativity and team spirit take on their full meaning, where innovation becomes a daily driving force to improve our services and anticipate our customers' needs,” said Valentin Thomas, CEO gateolutions Helvetia & gatesolutions Transalpino. “But much more than just a change of address, this new space embodies our ambition and our desire to progress, develop and better support our partners.”gatesolutions emerges from a rich history in aviation catering, capitalizing on a global presence, culinary know-how and expertise managing complex operations. gatesolutions delivers tailor-made catering solutions and packaged meal solutions for the food service, retail, and rail catering industries. Using fully equipped kitchens and advanced production techniques, gatesolutions produces large batches of ready components to serve retail stores and QSR, bringing professional and convenient food solutions to general industries and remote locations.About gategroupgategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. They provide passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving more than 700 million passengers annually from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents.

