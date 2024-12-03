Enterprise carbon management company carbmee secures €20 million Series A funding to accelerate innovation and expansion

carbmee founders Christian Heinrich, Robin Spickers

carbmee’s funding will fuel international expansion, pivot further into AI and deliver a best-in-class carbon management solution for enterprises worldwide.

With over 80% of emissions being rooted in the supply chain, we have built a platform that plays a critical role in the global shift toward sustainability.” — carbmee CEO and co-founder Christian Heinrich

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- - carbmee , which has achieved three consecutive years of tripling its annual revenue while maintaining exceptional economic efficiency, supports a range of international clients, including Schaeffler, Miele, Maersk, Coca-Cola, and Anglo American, in measuring, managing, and reducing their carbon emissions.- The Series A was led by CommerzVentures, with participation from Fly Ventures and several angel investors.- carbmee’s funding will fuel international expansion, pivot further into AI and deliver a best-in-class carbon management solution for enterprises worldwide.carbmee, a leader in AI-powered carbon management software , today announced the successful completion of its €20 million funding round. The round was led by CommerzVentures, the leading climate fintech investor, with participation from Fly Ventures. This fresh infusion of capital will be used to drive product innovation and expand carbmee’s reach to enterprises around the globe.Founded in 2021, carbmee has quickly established itself as a game-changing solution for businesses looking to meet ambitious sustainability goals. Typically organizations struggle to track their carbon footprint effectively or accurately, due to siloed functions and a reliance on tools like Excel. By leveraging advanced data analytics and AI, carbmee’s centralized platform enables companies to manage, reduce, and report on their carbon emissions with unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.The funding will help carbmee continue to enhance its software and service offerings, ensuring it remains a best-in-class solution for businesses aiming to comply with complex regulatory frameworks and excel in their scope 3 carbon management strategies. The business has consistently achieved sustainable growth, whilst maintaining capital efficient operations, carbmee’s revenue has tripled over each of the past three years.Currently, carbmee is working with numerous international customers, including Lufthansa Technik, Maersk,Kärcher, Hilti, Miele, Coca-Cola, Schaeffler, and Anglo American.Empowering Industry Enterprises for a Sustainable FutureWith the world facing increasing political and regulatory pressure to address climate change, enterprises are turning to carbmee for powerful solutions that simplify carbon accounting and drive meaningful decarbonization efforts. The funds raised will be invested in further developing carbmee’s Environmental Intelligence System, the platform EIS™, with a focus on industry leading features like collecting granular LCA data and carbmee Studio—the recently launched customization tool that enables users to create tailored, AI-driven reports and dashboards with ease.The Mission: Building a Global Standard in Carbon ManagementCEO and co-founder Christian Heinrich expresses excitement about the next stage of Carbmee’s growth, stating "This funding round is a validation of the innovative work we’ve done so far, but it’s also a launching point for what comes next. It’s a clear confirmation that we made the right decisions already 4 years ago anticipating the importance of scope 3 emissions in manufacturing industries.With over 80% of emissions being rooted in the supply chain, we have built a platform that not only meets the evolving needs of complex industry enterprises but also plays a critical role in the global shift toward sustainability. This investment will allow us to show the value of our platform not only to Procurement and Operations teams, but even more to extend the value to all organizational departments including Finance for integrated Carbon Accounting and R&D for Eco-Friendly Product Design.”Co-founder Robin Spickers adds, "We address one of the biggest challenges faced by the manufacturing industry. Currently, teams in large organizations work in data silos - procurement, R&D, finance, production - and rely on manual Excel spreadsheets to calculate carbon footprints, causing data inaccuracy and ineffective processes. Our platform provides a centralized platform for all enterprise users to manage CO2 emissions at the corporate, product, supplier, and SKU levels—enabling CO2 data to be managed as accurately as financial data in an ERP system. Procurement teams can collect primary data and choose the greenest suppliers, finance teams can report in compliance with CSRD or CBAM, R&D engineers can design the green products of tomorrow, and sustainability teams can identify CO2 reduction opportunities, especially in Scope 3."Investor Confidence: Fueling Growth and InnovationPaul Morgenthaler, Managing Partner at CommerzVentures commented “Christian and Robin have already achieved phenomenal growth since founding carbmee. They are at the forefront of a vital industrial step-change as businesses around the world demand the knowledge and support to manage their carbon emissions. Their powerful software breaks down the complexity of decarbonizing global supply chains, solving a key problem for industries. We share in the team’s exceptional ambition for the future and look forward to helping them deliver on this journey.”Previously, carbmee has been backed on their journey by more than 15 high profile angel investors - among them industry leaders such as Noah Eisner (co-founder of procurement platform Coupa), Gisbert Rühl (CEO of Klöckner & Co.), Dirk Hoke (CEO of Volocopter), Mike Corbo (former chief supply chain officer at Colgate-Palmolive), Pat McCarthy (VP Workspace & Gemini at Google), Marcel Vollmer (former CIO of Celonis), Ulrich Piepel (former CPO at RWE and AG & innogy SE). Customer Success: Real-World ImpactLong term customers of carbmee’s platform, some of which are customers since the funding year, are seeing transformative results in their sustainability.Toine Rombouts, lead of expert hub procurement direct material and services at KWS Saat, states that with carbmee, the company was able to calculate their supplier carbon footprint 94% faster than with traditional methods.Ralf Hässig, senior materials management sustainability expert at ZF Group commented: "As a global technology company (...) we sought a software-driven solution for modeling, supply chain collaboration, and CBAM compliance. carbmee EIS™ provided an all-in-one solution, coupled with a dynamic, results-driven team committed to our success. The expertise and support of the carbmee team has been instrumental in our journey and is a must for companies seeking to decarbonize."

