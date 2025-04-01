Pullman Saigon Centre: Building a Sustainable, Environmentally Friendly Tourism Industry

Pullman Saigon Centre Partnership with VietHarvest

Pullman Saigon Centre in Vietnam has been awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification.

From repurposing coffee grounds into biochar to supporting children in need, we are dedicated to building a more sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism industry.” — Benjamin Castel, General Manager at Pullman Saigon Centre

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pullman Saigon Centre in Vietnam has been awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification. Combining modern design, comfort and connectivity, the hotel is centrally located within Ho Chi Minh City, close to Ben Thanh market, the Pham Ngu Lao area and many tourism attractions.Benjamin Castel, General Manager at Pullman Saigon Centre said, "We are thrilled to receive our first Green Globe Certification. As part of our ongoing commitment to sustainability, Pullman Saigon Centre is proud to introduce new initiatives that transform waste into valuable resources and positively impact our local community. From repurposing coffee grounds into biochar to supporting children in need, we are dedicated to building a more sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism industry. We invite our guests and partners to join us on this green journey."Eco-friendly LivingPullman Saigon Centre has implemented a broad range of sustainability initiatives that promote eco-friendly practices and reduce the hotel’s environmental footprint. A zero-plastic policy is in place where plastic cups and straws have been replaced with eco-friendly paper alternatives to minimize waste and protect the environment. Guests are also provided with reusable glass water bottles in every room and meeting space, which are returned to the factory for refilling. To conserve water and energy, towels and bed linen are only changed as needed upon request by guests. Furthermore, Pullman Saigon Centre proudly serves free-range eggs across its restaurants, ensuring the highest standards of animal welfare and sustainability.Repurposing WasteSustainable waste partnerships, food waste reduction measures and recycling programs are all part of the hotel’s waste management strategy. The hotel partners with waste management organizations like Ve Chai Chú Hoả to collect and transform plastic waste into useful materials. Food waste is another priority for kitchens and restaurants. In the last quarter of 2024 alone, the hotel diverted a significant volume of useful food waste from going to landfill. From September to November 2024, 13,447 kg of food waste was given to local farms to be used as poultry feed or was used for composting at the property, saving 9,615 kg in CO2 emissions. In October and November, 100 kg of edible surplus food was donated to Viet Harvest to provide nutritious meals for those in need in local communities.Green Team InitiativesPullman Saigon Centre’s Green Team consists of representatives from management and operations departments who are dedicated to creating and overseeing the successful implementation of sustainability initiatives. In April 2024, 11 hotel employees participated in a 3-hour educational class presented by Green Connect, a local environmental organization. The class focused on teaching the hotel staff about sustainability, environmental protection and ways to incorporate green practices into their daily routines. The hotel contributed VND 5,500,000 to support this educational initiative.Through working in partnership with Diversey, the hotel has also instigated a biochar initiative. Spent coffee grounds collected in kitchens are converted into biochar, a valuable soil amendment known for its carbon sequestration properties thereby reducing waste and CO2 emissions.Helping Communities Year RoundThroughout 2024, Pullman Saigon Centre staff members worked tirelessly to support and engage guests in its various fundraising programs, donation drives and charitable causes that benefit the Vietnamese community. On International Children's Day, a charitable fundraising campaign was launched to support children battling cancer at the Ho Chi Minh City Oncology Hospital. The successful fundraising efforts totalled over VND 20,000,000. In addition, as part of the Blue Dragon Walk held annually each year, the hotel joined forces with other Accor hotels in Ho Chi Minh City to raise funds and awareness in support of the Blue Dragon Children's Foundation. The Foundation rescues and supports children who have fallen victim to human trafficking.On July 9, 2024, the hotel encouraged its staff and guests to participate in a blood donation drive at the Novotel Living Saigon South property. A total of 15 individuals donated 5.15 litres of blood to the local blood bank. The precious lifegiving blood contribution supports much needed healthcare initiatives in the community.Financial help is also generously given in times of crisis. In the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, which affected various regions in Vietnam, Pullman Saigon Centre organized a donation campaign from September 16 to 23, 2024. Hotel staff and guests contributed a total of VND 15,535,000 to support relief efforts and aid the communities impacted by the natural disaster.At the end of the year, the hotel’s "A Thousand Wishes" Christmas Project was held. At the Christmastime event, guests are invited to fulfill the wishes of children from the Residential And Educational Centre For Visually Impaired Children by choosing a Wish card from the lobby Christmas tree and leaving a gift at the reception desk. The children are always delighted to receive the presents and guests warmly enjoy sharing in the festive celebrations.ContactTran Thuy Dung (Dalia)Marketing Communications ManagerSales & MarketingPullman Saigon Centre148 Tran Hung Dao BoulevardDistrict 1Ho Chi Minh City, VietnamT. +84 (0)28 3838 8686F. +84 (0)28 3838 8627Thuydung.tran@accor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.