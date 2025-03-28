Persistent Epithelial Defect Management Global Market Report 2025: Remarkable Growth Expected due to Increased Research

The Business Research Company

Persistent Epithelial Defect Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The persistent epithelial defect management market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.35 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%.” — The Business Research Company

The persistent epithelial defect management market size has been witnessing swift growth in recent years and it is poised for even more expansion. According to data, it will grow from $7.92 billion in 2024 to $9.29 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.3%. This growth during the historical period is linked to increased research activities, rising demand from hospitals, an increasing prevalence in ocular surface disorders, escalating numbers of eye disorders, and an aging population.

Is the Persistent Epithelial Defect Management Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Looking ahead to the future, the persistent epithelial defect management market size is set to continue on its upward trajectory. It is predicted to balloon to $17.35 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 16.9%. The significant growth in the forecast period will be fueled by escalated partnerships and collaborations, growing awareness and education in the field, a focus on value-based care, a rising prevalence of conditions like diabetes and hypertension, as well as early intervention and management.

Advancements in technology and the increasing demand for innovative treatment types, advanced treatment modalities, advanced surgical tools and techniques, and innovative drugs are set to influence market trends.

What Drives The Persistent Epithelial Defect Management Market Growth?

A key catalyst propelling the growth of the persistent epithelial defect management market is the increasing prevalence of eye disorders. These disorders encompass a broad range of medical conditions impacting the structure, function, or health of the eyes, resulting in vision impairment, discomfort, or potential blindness. Factors driving the prevalence of eye disorders include aging populations, prolonged screen time, and environmental changes.

Persistent epithelial defect management is a crucial component in treating eye disorders. It promotes healing, alleviates inflammation, and prevents complications such as infection or scarring. For instance, in December 2024, the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based intergovernmental organization, reported that the overall pooled prevalence of childhood myopia was 5.23% in 2023, with a significantly higher rate among females 4.90% compared to males 3.94%. These factors collectively contribute to driving the growth of the persistent epithelial defect management market.

An upward spike in the number of eye surgeries is another factor propelling the persistent epithelial defect management market forward. Eye surgeries include medical procedures done on the eye to correct vision problems, treat diseases, or repair injuries. The increase in eye surgeries is attributed to the rising prevalence of eye disorders such as cataracts, glaucoma, refractive errors, advancements in surgical techniques, and a growing trend towards minimally invasive procedures. Persistent epithelial defect management enhances these surgeries by promoting corneal healing, reducing complications, and improving visual outcomes through targeted treatments supporting epithelial regeneration.

Who Are The Key Players In The Persistent Epithelial Defect Management Market?

Prominent companies operating in the persistent epithelial defect management market include AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Vision, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hoya Vision Care, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Recordati Rare Diseases Inc., Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A., Lumenis Ltd., TissueTech Inc., Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Oculus Surgical Inc., Amber Ophthalmics Inc., Noveome Biotherapeutics Inc., OcuNexus Therapeutics Inc., Lux Bio Inc., Eyenovia Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Persistent Epithelial Defect Management Market?

These major industry players are concentrating on developing innovative therapies such as secretome therapy to accelerate healing and improve treatment outcomes for persistent epithelial defects. For instance, in April 2023, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA Fast Track Designation for KPI-012, a human MSC-S therapy for persistent corneal epithelial defect.

How Is The Persistent Epithelial Defect Management Market Segmented?

The persistent epithelial defect management market analyzed in this report is segmented based on disease type Epithelial or Limbal, Inflammatory Disease, Neurotrophic Disease, Other Disease Types, distribution channel Direct Sales, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Hospitals, and end user Hospital or Clinical Laboratories, Physician Offices, Reference Laboratories, Other End Users.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Persistent Epithelial Defect Management Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the persistent epithelial defect management market. However, it is Asia-Pacific that is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers a comprehensive regional analysis that includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

