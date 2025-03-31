Intrinseque Health Receives Award for Best Clinical Development Supply Chain Solutions Partner 2025

Intrinseque Health Secures Prestigious Recognition for the Fourth Consecutive Year

We Build & Execute Complex Clinical Supply Plans” — Intrinseque Health

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health has achieved yet another milestone for the fourth time in a row, being awarded the Best Clinical Development Supply Chain Solutions Partner 2025. This esteemed recognition solidifies its position as a leader in the clinical supply chain industry.

Intrinseque Health continues to set the benchmark for excellence by providing strategic and resilient clinical development supply chain solutions. Its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and seamless execution has earned the trust and admiration of clients and partners worldwide.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award once again. It reaffirms our relentless dedication to delivering unparalleled clinical development supply chain solutions that meet and exceed industry standards," stated Nitin Jain, President & CEO of Intrinseque Health.

"Our mission is to provide meticulously crafted supply and service plans that align perfectly with our clients' unique requirements. This award is a testament to our team's commitment to ensuring flawless execution and exceptional service delivery," - Mr. Jain added.

The clinical development landscape demands robust and adaptive supply chain solutions to navigate its dynamic challenges. Intrinseque Health consistently rises to this challenge by delivering best-in-class services while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance across all stages of the clinical supply chain.

The company remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, innovation, and service quality within the clinical development sector.

Intrinseque Health extends its sincere appreciation to the Singapore Business Awards panel for this distinguished honour.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001 & GDPMDS certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Intrinseque Health has expanded its presence worldwide with offices present in countries including the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei), South Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi), Malaysia and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque Health knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class, comprehensive and robust solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be available at sites at all times, because nothing is more important than the value of a patient’s life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

