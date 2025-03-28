Mint Market anticipated to surpass US$9.709 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.64%

The mint market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% from US$7.740 billion in 2025 to US$9.709 billion by 2030.

The mint market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% from US$7.740 billion in 2025 to US$9.709 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the mint market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$9.709 billion by 2030.The global mint market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for natural remedies and the rising popularity of mint-based products.One of the key factors driving the growth of the global mint market is the rising awareness about the health benefits of mint. Mint is known for its medicinal properties, including its ability to aid digestion, relieve headaches, and improve respiratory health. As consumers become more health-conscious, they are turning to natural remedies like mint instead of relying on pharmaceutical drugs. This has led to an increase in demand for mint-based products, such as teas, essential oils , and supplements.Another factor contributing to the growth of the mint market is the increasing use of mint in the food and beverage industry. Mint is a popular flavoring agent in various food and beverage products, including candies, gums, and cocktails. With the growing trend of clean eating and natural ingredients, the demand for mint-flavored products has also increased, further boosting the market growth.The report also highlights the growing popularity of mint in the personal care and cosmetics industry. Mint is known for its cooling and soothing properties, making it a popular ingredient in skincare and haircare products. With the rise of the clean beauty movement, more consumers are seeking natural and plant-based ingredients in their personal care products, leading to a surge in demand for mint-based products.Overall, the global mint market is experiencing a significant growth trend, driven by the increasing demand for natural remedies and the rising popularity of mint-based products. As consumers continue to prioritize health and wellness, the demand for mint is expected to remain strong, making it a lucrative market for businesses to tap into.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-mint-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the mint market that have been covered are McCormick & Company, Inc., Keya Foods, The Hershey Company, Perfetti Van Melle, Impact Mints., Ltd, Mars, Incorporated, among others.The market analytics report segments the mint market as follows:• By Product Typeo Pepperminto Spearminto Others• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets• Grocery Stores• Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• McCormick & Company, Inc.• Keya Foods• The Hershey Company• Perfetti Van Melle• Impact Mints., Ltd• Mars, Incorporated• ADM• RicolaReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Clove Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-clove-market • Natural Food Flavors Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/natural-food-flavors-market • Global Clove Essential Oil Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-clove-essential-oil-market • Global Peppermint Essential Oil Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-peppermint-essential-oil-market • Food Additives Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-additives-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.