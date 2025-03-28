WOMEN: AMPLIFIED Debuts with Star Power and Purpose, Ushering in a New Era of Empowerment for Women in Music

Honoree DIXSON, Trinidad James, and DJ Trauma | Photos by Jarrod Williams Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Susan Carol accepts her Women: Amplified award, celebrating her extraordinary contributions to the music industry! Joelle James accepts her 2025 Women: Amplified award, honoring her impact in music!

Grammy winners Alicia Keys, Joelle James, DIXSON, and more were honored on an unforgettable night, igniting a movement beyond Women’s History Month!

After spending seven years researching the challenges women face in the industry, I recognized the need for men to stand in solidarity as part of the solution.” — Grammy Award-winning Producer Jae Deal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women: Amplified launched a powerful new movement in music and culture. This inaugural event united Grammy Award-winning artists, industry leaders, and rising talent to empower and elevate women in entertainment, deploying mentorship programs and resources to invest in the exploding creator economy.Held at The Recording Club in the City of Santa Monica, the event celebrated the cultural impact and social influence of acclaimed musicians such as Alicia Keys , Joelle James, and DIXSON, honored alongside revered music executives and entrepreneurs driving change. The function marked a long-overdue industry-wide shift and was attended by a mix of allies and artists, including Trinidad James, Bam Marley, Siavash Aghaiepour, former Pussycat Doll Natalie Mejia, and a group of collaborators who have worked with industry icons like Beyoncé, Doechii, Britney Spears, Kehlani, and Shenseea.“The experience wasn’t just a celebration—it was a declaration,” said event host Alisa Jacobs, co-founder and co-CEO of LOOP Studios . “We set a new precedent for access, mentorship, and opportunity for women in music and entertainment. This is about power with purpose—placing women at the center, not the sidelines. We’re building a future where equity isn’t a question but the standard. This is how we code culture—loudly, proudly, boldly, and together.”Women: Amplified was co-created by Jae Deal, Alisa Jacobs, Antoinette Williams, Ginny Luke, LaDonna Williams, and Candace Newman. The production collaborated with marketing agency LOOP Studios, with support from our Title Sponsor, tech platform Who Has It, touring company Live Out L!ve, and mission-driven nonprofits such as She Is The Music, Guitar Center Music Foundation, Women in Music Los Angeles, and Girls Make Beats.“I envisioned this event as a catalyst to spark a lasting impact," said Grammy Award-winning Producer Jae Deal. "After spending seven years researching the challenges women face in the industry, I recognized the need for men to stand in solidarity as part of the solution. As a father, teacher and mentor, it is fulfilling to work side by side with incredible women to cultivate spaces where their voices are heard and their talents truly valued.”Women: Amplified is just getting started. This is the dawn of a dynamic movement destined to deepen awareness, drive abundance, and disrupt the status quo. With creators at the core and equity as the engine, it’s not just amplifying voices—it’s architecting an infrastructure for a new norm where women thrive, lead, and leave lasting legacies.HONOREES INCLUDED:+ Alicia Keys: 15X Grammy-winner and founder of She Is Music, honored for her advocacy for women’s representation in the music industry+ DIXSON: 3X Grammy-winner recognized for championing gender equity and mentoring women creatives+ Joelle James: Grammy-winner celebrated for breaking barriers in R&B and uplifting the next generation of women artists+ Phylicia Fant: Head of Music Industry and Culture Collaborations at Amazon Music, honored for elevating women’s voices on a global stage+ Valeisha Butterfield: Former co-President of the Recording Academy and founder of SEED Media, recognized for her commitment to representation and systemic change in entertainment+ Gwen Bethel Riley: Prominent music executive, renowned for her hands-on mentorship and unwavering support of female artists+ Emily Van Belleghem: Walt Disney engineer, recognized for blending creativity and technology to create inclusive spaces for women in entertainmentThe celebration featured show-stopping performances from Joelle James, DIXSON, Ginny Luke, Amina Buddafly, Susan Carol, DJ Hunny Bee, and DJ Kai, with an #EQUALPAY afterparty powered by Ciara’s Ten to One Rum, Agua de Mexico Tequila, Darko Wines, iBest Wines, Cardi B’s Whipshots, FRAS Beverages, Green Day’s Punk Bunny Coffee, Edna’s non-alcoholic cocktails, and The Evolved Co. Water where hundreds of industry powerhouses gathered to network, collaborate, and celebrate.With its seamless blend of culture, commerce, and community, Women: Amplified has positioned itself as an annual event and a transformational platform designed to rewrite the rules of who leads, who gets heard, and who wins in the music and entertainment industries.For post-event coverage, interview requests, and access to event photography and video highlights, please email hello@loopstudios.com. Follow the movement on social media #WomenAmplified2025.ABOUT WOMEN: AMPLIFIEDWomen: Amplified empowers women in the music industry by fostering authentic connections, celebrating achievements, and paving the way for future leaders. The initiative redefines what equity looks like in music and entertainment through dynamic events, strategic mentorship, and collaborative partnerships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.