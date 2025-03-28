AHA opposes legislation allowing physician self-referrals, POH expansion

The AHA March 27 voiced opposition to the Physician Led and Rural Access to Quality Care Act (H.R. 2191), a bill that would lift the ban on the establishment of physician-owned hospitals in certain rural areas and permit the unfettered expansion of POHs nationwide, regardless of location. In place since 2010, current law includes an exceptions process that allows existing POHs to expand if they accept Medicaid patients and are located in areas where beds are needed.

“By performing the highest-paying procedures for the best-insured patients, physician-owners inflate health care costs and drain essential resources from community hospitals, which depend on a balance of services and patients to provide indispensable treatment, such as behavioral health and trauma care,” AHA wrote in comments to Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., the bill’s author. “By increasing the presence of these self-referral arrangements, H.R. 2191 would only further destabilize community care.”