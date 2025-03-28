HHS announces restructuring plan

The Department of Health and Human Services March 27 announced a series of actions as part of a department-wide restructuring. The department said the moves would not impact critical services.

The plan includes a reduction of its workforce by 10,000 employees and consolidating the 28 divisions of the agency to 15, including a new Administration for a Healthy America. The new division combines the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, the Health Resources and Services Administration, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health into a single entity.

The agency said the changes would make it “more responsive and efficient while ensuring that Medicare, Medicaid, and other essential health services remain intact.”

For more details on the plan, view the HHS announcement.