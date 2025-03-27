Working Visit by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, 27 March 2025

Deputy Prime Minister Heng was hosted to lunch by Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Beijing Municipal Committee Yin Li today. Deputy Prime Minister Heng and Party Secretary Yin reaffirmed the excellent and robust state of bilateral relations. They welcomed the close cooperation between Singapore and Beijing Municipality, and took stock of the progress in areas of collaboration under the Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Singapore-Beijing Cooperation and People-to-People Exchanges. They agreed to deepen engagements in areas such as urban development, healthcare, and green solutions.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng also delivered a keynote address at the Zhongguancun Forum. In his speech, Deputy Prime Minister Heng spoke about Singapore’s efforts to support the growth of the science, technology, and innovation sectors over the years, and how countries can work together to promote innovation that addresses common global challenges like ageing populations, climate change and pandemics.

During this visit, Deputy Prime Minister Heng had productive discussions with various Chinese economic and financial personalities, and hosted a reception for overseas Singaporeans based in Beijing.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng returns to Singapore tonight.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

27 MARCH 2025