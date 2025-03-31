HousingWire Launches HousingWire Data, Real-Time Market Intelligence for Housing Professionals

The rebranded and expanded enterprise data platform delivers real-time, nationwide housing market intelligence

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HousingWire, the housing industry’s leading source for news and insights, has launched HousingWire Data — a rebranded and expanded enterprise data platform delivering real-time, nationwide housing market intelligence designed for innovators shaping the future of real estate.Formerly known as Altos Research Data Licensing, HousingWire Data offers a clean, structured and proprietary dataset tracking the active housing market across 99% of U.S. ZIP codes, updated weekly. Built for scalability and direct integration, the platform powers forecasting models, valuation tools, analytics environments, and business intelligence systems for clients.“There’s a reason the world’s top analysts and innovators use HousingWire Data,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media and Publisher of HousingWire. “With 20 years of experience tracking the real estate market and 99% national coverage, we offer the clearest, most current view of the active housing market — without tight restrictions on use cases.”HousingWire Data originated from Altos Research, which HousingWire acquired in 2022. Altos Research founder Mike Simonsen joined HousingWire with a vision to deliver better housing market insights at scale. While Altos continues as a SaaS platform for real estate professionals, the data licensing business has been enhanced and relaunched as HousingWire Data — enabling deeper enterprise data licensing capabilities and allowing Altos to stay focused on its core SaaS clients.Powered by a proprietary database of over 110 million U.S. properties and rigorous QA processes, HousingWire Data enables a forward-looking view of the housing market — a critical advantage over traditional sources that lag by 30 to 90 days. Users can track pricing shifts, market velocity, and early trend signals in near real time.HousingWire Data supports a wide range of enterprise use cases, including valuation and risk modeling, investment strategy, market forecasting, recruiting, and targeted marketing. Clients include mortgage lenders, appraisal firms, capital markets teams, proptech platforms, institutional investors, and consultants. Flexible licensing options allow for tailored implementation.This launch is part of HousingWire’s broader commitment to providing The Full Picture — a connected platform of news, data, research, and insights that help professionals stay ahead in a dynamic market.To explore HousingWire Data or request access, visit housingwire.com/enterprise-data.

