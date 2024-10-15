HousingWire Unveils “Full Picture” Homepage Strategy, Delivering Housing Market News, Analysis, and Data

The redesigned homepage embodies the company’s strategy of providing mortgage and real estate professionals with The Full Picture

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HousingWire , a media and information services company covering the housing industry, launched a redesigned homepage that embodies the company’s strategy of providing mortgage and real estate professionals with The Full Picture — incorporating news, data, multimedia and research under one roof. The Full Picture homepage strategy begins to reveal HousingWire’s suite of capabilities, and sets the stage for the company's data-centric product strategy.The launch reflects HousingWire’s broader vision: to empower housing leaders with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed decisions and foster stronger connections within the industry.The new homepage destination will offer an enhanced user experience by featuring data visualizations from partners such as Altos Research and Polly. Additional data partnerships and activations are currently in development. The site also integrates multimedia assets like HousingWire’s popular podcasts and video content, including the top mortgage podcast, HousingWire Daily, hosted by Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler and Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami."This homepage launch marks a major step in our transition to connecting news and data to fully empower our users, but it's just one step as we continue to evolve as an organization – building organically and integrating acquisitions into the Full Picture playbook," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media."We’re thrilled to debut this new homepage, which brings HousingWire’s vision to life in a more dynamic and interactive way. Our readers depend on us for reliable, timely information to navigate the complexities of the housing market, and this redesign allows us to deliver that content more effectively than ever before,” said Diego Sanchez, President of HW Media. “From cutting-edge data visualizations to engaging multimedia, we’re empowering our audience with the tools and insights they need to stay ahead in this ever-evolving industry."The data-centric approach flows from the HousingWire homepage to the HousingWire subscription product and the company’s Altos SaaS tools. The full product roadmap extends to a professional-grade information services platform.HousingWire is a tech-driven information services company, providing unique data, research, and respected business journalism to housing professionals. From data-driven analysis to must-attend events, HousingWire enables leaders to advance their understanding and business outcomes in today’s dynamic market.As the housing industry continues to evolve, HousingWire remains committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that help uncover new opportunities. HousingWire follows the belief that informed leaders make better decisions, and a connected housing industry is a stronger one.For more information, visit HousingWire.com.About HousingWireHousingWire is a media and information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

