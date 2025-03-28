Hudson Therapeutics and Shaperon Deepen Licensing Discussions for NuGel Following Bio Europe Spring 2025

Hudson Therapeutics, Inc. Shaperon, Inc.

Due Diligence underway as clinical data of NuGel, Atopic Dermatitis Treatment is shared for in-depth licensing out discussion

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hudson Therapeutics , the U.S. subsidiary of Shaperon , today announced a significant step forward in its global business development efforts following a full-three day schedule in strategic partnering meetings held at Bio Europe Spring 2025 in Milan. The meetings focused on out-licensing NuGel, Shaperon’s next-generation treatment for atopic dermatitis, and marked a turning point in the company’s engagement with global and regional pharmaceutical licensing partners.Several multinational firms have now progressed beyond confidentiality agreements, requesting due diligence access to NuGel’s clinical data. This progress highlights growing confidence in both the asset’s differentiated mechanism and its global commercial potential in the United States, Western Europe, Canada, Japan, and additional Asia Pacific geographies.“NuGel continues to attract significant interest from potential partners around the world,” said Janice Marie McCourt, CEO of Hudson Therapeutics. “Our goal is to translate this interest into meaningful partnerships that bring NuGel to patients globally. The strong response and continued interest at Bio Europe validates both our asset and our strategy.”NuGel is the first-in-class atopic dermatitis therapy targeting GPCR19, with a dual mechanism that modulates both innate and adaptive immune responses. Following a successful Phase 2b Part 1 trial in the U.S., Phase 2b Part 2 is currently underway across twelve sites in the U.S. and South Korea, with final data expected in the first half of 2026.“We were especially encouraged by the attention not only on NuGel but also on our earlier-stage pipeline programs,” said Dr. Seung-Yong Seong, CEO of Shaperon. “The progress made at Bio Europe will help us accelerate licensing efforts and drive value creation through global partnerships.”In addition to NuGel, Shaperon also engaged potential partners around its preclinical assets in Alopecia Areata and Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), reinforcing its long-term positioning in immunology innovation.Hudson Therapeutics will continue to lead global engagement efforts with licensing partners and investors in the support of Shaperon’s broader commercialization and partnership strategy.ABOUT SHAPERONShaperon is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing novel inflammasome inhibitors. Its unique GPCR19-P2X7 modulation mechanism suppresses a range of inflammatory cytokines, including IL-1β, IL-18, IL-6, and TNF-α, by targeting both priming and activation phases of the inflammasome. This pioneering approach addresses complex immune-mediated inflammatory disorders, with Shaperon currently advancing clinical programs in Atopic Dermatitis, Alopecia Areata, Alzheimer’s disease, and COVID-19 pneumonia, in addition to preclinical programs in MASH and obesity.ABOUT Hudson TherapeuticsHudson Therapeutics, a US subsidiary of Shaperon, was established and incorporated in the US in 2023 to lead global clinical trials, commercial strategy, M&A, business development, and investor relations of Shaperon's assets. Hudson also plans to develop Shaperon's early-stage preclinical assets in the future.BD and Investor Contact:Janice Marie McCourt, CEO, Hudson Therapeutics, US Subsidiary of Shaperon, Inc.BD_IR@hudsontherapeutics.com

