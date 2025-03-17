Hudson Therapeutics to Conduct Global Licensing Discussions for NuGel at Bio Europe Spring 2025

Hudson Therapeutics, Inc. Shaperon, Inc.

Next-Generation Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Moves Forward with Global Development and Licensing Opportunities

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hudson Therapeutics , the U.S. subsidiary of Shaperon , announced today that Hudson Therapeutics and Shaperon are participating in Bio Europe Spring 2025, taking place from March 17–19 in Milan, Italy, where it is engaged in global licensing discussions for its next-generation atopic dermatitis treatment, NuGel.The company has a full schedule of partnering meetings with major global pharmaceutical and biotech companies, underscoring increasing interest in NuGel's unique mechanism and clinical progress.Bio Europe Spring is one of the largest partnering conferences in the life sciences industry. It brings together over 3,000 companies and 5,700 professionals from more than sixty countries. It is a key platform to foster strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, and cross-border innovation partnerships.“NuGel represents a new frontier in treating atopic dermatitis,” said Janice Marie McCourt, CEO of Hudson Therapeutics. “Our goal is to secure strong licensing partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies to bring this promising treatment to patients worldwide. Bio Europe Spring 2025 offers a timely opportunity to accelerate these discussions and establish strategic alliances to maximize NuGel’s global reach and impact.”Shaperon has already demonstrated compelling Phase 2b Part 1 clinical results in the United States, showing superior safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments. Based on these promising outcomes, Phase 2b Part 2 trials are now underway, involving 177 patients across twelve sites in the U.S. and South Korea. The company expects to complete dosing by December 2025, with the final clinical report targeted for early 2026.“NuGel’s unique mechanism of action and recent clinical data have positioned it as a highly attractive asset for licensing,” added Dr. Seung-Yong Seong, CEO of Shaperon. “We are already in close discussions with several global partners, and we anticipate tangible progress in the near future.”ABOUT SHAPERONShaperon is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing novel inflammasome inhibitors. Its unique GPCR19-P2X7 modulation mechanism suppresses a range of inflammatory cytokines, including IL-1β, IL-18, IL-6, and TNF-α, by targeting both priming and activation phases of the inflammasome. This pioneering approach addresses complex immune-mediated inflammatory disorders, with Shaperon currently advancing clinical programs in Atopic Dermatitis, Alopecia Areata, Alzheimer’s disease, and COVID-19 pneumonia, in addition to preclinical programs in MASH and obesity.ABOUT Hudson TherapeuticsHudson Therapeutics, a US subsidiary of Shaperon, was established and incorporated in the US in 2023 to lead global clinical trials, commercial strategy, M&A, business development, and investor relations of Shaperon's assets. Hudson also plans to develop Shaperon's early-stage preclinical assets in the future.BD and Investor Contact:Janice Marie McCourt, CEO, Hudson Therapeutics, US Subsidiary of Shaperon, Inc.BD_IR@hudsontherapeutics.com

